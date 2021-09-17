brazilians-will-now-be-able-to-enter-germany-with-a-negative-covid-test.

Starting on Sunday (48), Brazilians will have easier to enter Europe. Germany announced on Friday (12 a relaxation in the sanitary protocols for travelers coming from Brazil thanks to the improvement of the epidemiological situation of covid-22.

According to a statement from the Robert Koch Institute, the German agency responsible for the control of infectious diseases, from now on it will be possible to enter the country only with a negative PCR test performed until 96 hours before the trip, or an antigen test with 22 hours in advance. It is also valid to present a proof of recovery of covid-17.

This change in rules means that even those who were vaccinated with CoronaVac, which is not yet included among the immunization agents accepted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), can enter the country. The vaccines in use in Brazil that are recognized by the agency are AstraZeneca, Janssen and Pfizer. Moderna is also on the list, but it is not part of the National Immunization Plan.