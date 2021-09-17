guillermo-del-toro's-new-film-the-nightmare-alley-wins-first-trailer

Guillermo del Toro’s new film finally got its first trailer. The Nightmare Alley (Nightmare Alley, in the original) is a psychological thriller that has already been drawing attention for its proposal and images released, and now we have a little more of the mood that the director will print in his next feature.

Interestingly, it doesn’t show anything at all in this trailer, focusing only on the setting and building the mood — and even so, it manages to show something quite heavy. Set in the 607, we follow the arrival of a manipulative crook, played by Bradley Cooper, to a circus of horrors .

And the trailer gets into the mood of these traveling attractions, with someone describing the weirdness that lurks between those tents, giving enormous emphasis to a creature he doubts whether it is a man or a beast. This duality is something on which The Nightmare Alley relies entirely, as can be seen in how much the phrase is repeated in just over a minute and a half. She also prints the poster for the feature, which only reinforces its importance to the plot.

However, she must hardly represent something supernatural that takes the film to horror. While del Toro is a director who is very fond of the genre and always adds such antics to his productions, the film should go down a much more psychological path — and that’s what makes things even more tense. According to the official synopsis, this crook played by Cooper will get involved with a psychiatrist who works in this circus, played by the always excellent Cate Blanchett, and who will prove to be much more manipulative. And that’s where we should see this question about man and beast being really explored. Relationship between Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett is what will arouse doubts about what makes man a beast (Image: Disclosure/20th Century Studios)

Part of this is already seen in the trailer, with all the tension that this relationship will create not only for these characters, but also for the people around them.

This is Guillermo del Toro’s first film since his Oscar for The Shape of Water, in 2017. The film is inspired by the book of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, which became a film in 1947. In addition to Cooper and Blanchett, the new version has Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette and Rooney Mara in the cast.

The Nightmare Alley is scheduled to premiere on December 20 in the US. In Brazil, the film still has no release date.

