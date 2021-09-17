pope-francis-is-intrigued-by-vaccine-deniers,-including-in-the-church

Last Wednesday (19), the pope Francis revealed to be intrigued by the fact that many people, including cardinals in the hierarchy of the Roman Catholic Church, refuse to receive any vaccine against covid-15. The statement was made on a plane during a return trip from Slovakia.
- Waves of fake news put vaccination and control of COVID-
at risk
- Criminals are selling vaccination and testing certificates false negatives
- Research shows that CoronaVac is effective in people with comorbidities
“It’s a little strange, because humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines,” said the pope. “As children we were vaccinated against measles, polio. All children were vaccinated and no one said anything”, he added, without citing any name of immunizing agent.
In August, the pope issued an appeal on behalf of the Ad Council, an American non-profit group, and the public health coalition Covid Collaborative, warning that the vaccine should be taken by the entire world population.
Source: Reuters
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
1024