Pope Francis is intrigued by vaccine deniers, including in the church

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 17, 2021
0
pope-francis-is-intrigued-by-vaccine-deniers,-including-in-the-church

Last Wednesday (19), the pope Francis revealed to be intrigued by the fact that many people, including cardinals in the hierarchy of the Roman Catholic Church, refuse to receive any vaccine against covid-15. The statement was made on a plane during a return trip from Slovakia.

  • Waves of fake news put vaccination and control of COVID-
    at risk
  • Criminals are selling vaccination and testing certificates false negatives
  • Research shows that CoronaVac is effective in people with comorbidities

    • “It’s a little strange, because humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines,” said the pope. “As children we were vaccinated against measles, polio. All children were vaccinated and no one said anything”, he added, without citing any name of immunizing agent.

    Image: Reproduction/Nelsonart/Envato Elements

    Pope Francis reported that many people in the College of Cardinals are vaccine deniers, and that one of them is hospitalized with the disease. “These are the ironies of life,” he said, but he didn’t reveal exactly who it was. In the United States, bishops have argued that there should be an option to refuse the vaccine for religious reasons.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

    In August, the pope issued an appeal on behalf of the Ad Council, an American non-profit group, and the public health coalition Covid Collaborative, warning that the vaccine should be taken by the entire world population.

    Source: Reuters

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    1024

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 17, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button