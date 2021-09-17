pope-francis-is-intrigued-by-vaccine-deniers,-including-in-the-church

at risk

“It’s a little strange, because humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines,” said the pope. “As children we were vaccinated against measles, polio. All children were vaccinated and no one said anything”, he added, without citing any name of immunizing agent.

Image: Reproduction/Nelsonart/Envato Elements

Pope Francis reported that many people in the College of Cardinals are vaccine deniers, and that one of them is hospitalized with the disease. “These are the ironies of life,” he said, but he didn’t reveal exactly who it was. In the United States, bishops have argued that there should be an option to refuse the vaccine for religious reasons.

