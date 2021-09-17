top-10-drama-movies-to-watch-on-prime-video

The drama genre is one of the most famous in cinema for moving audiences and proposing an impressive performance delivery from the cast. This style of filmmaking is designed precisely to generate an identification of the spectator, something thought from the beginning, in the first words of the script.
- The 12 best drama movies available on Netflix
- The 30 Best Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video
- 5 Oscar Winning Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video
Although there are many movies of the genre that are famous, it is inevitable to feel indecisive when choosing one to watch. And at a time when there are many streaming services available, the drama collection is even wider and with many more options.
Thinking exclusively of Amazon Prime Video,
was up to the challenge of selecting drama movies that are available in the Amazon platform catalog and that promise to thrill you with their stories.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The Tree of Life
depicts the history of a traditional North American family in the years 1950. The story follows the O’Briens (Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastain), a couple who are the father of three children raised in a very strict upbringing and in a very heavy environment — which has scarred Jack’s (Sean) maturation and emotional development. Penn), the older brother. He always had friction with his father, but now he tries to reconcile the relationship in adult life. 9. Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
is an American feature film by based on the eponymous book by Winston Groom, bringing it on screen 40 years of US history told by the character who gives the work its name. Low IQ and full of good intentions, Forrest (played by Tom Hanks) takes part in crucial moments in the country, such as the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal, while taking with him his childhood love for the young Jenny Curran (Robin Wright). 8. If Beale Street Talked
Based on the eponymous book by writer Barry Jenkins,
If the Rua Beale spoke
follows young boyfriends Fonny (Stephan James) and Tish (KiKi Layne), whose relationship is shattered when Fonny is wrongfully arrested for the rape of a Puerto Rican woman due to the maneuvers of a police officer racist. Tish is pregnant, but hides her son from Fonny as she fights for justice for her boyfriend and seeks help from her sister, mother Sharon, future mother-in-law and the Harlem community. 7. Gladiator
Made Oscar history and is available on Prime Video for you to be surprised too:
Gladiator
is happening 180 AD and accompanies the Roman general Maximus (Russell Crowe) preparing to stop the invasion of the Germanic barbarians with his army, aiming to serve the emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris). After the fight, Maximus learns that Marcus Aurelius, already old and awaiting death, wants to give him command of the empire. Despite this, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), the emperor’s son, does not accept the decision and murders his own father, taking possession soon after. In
Golden Girl, boxing veteran Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) leads a private life in Los Angeles and her social interactions are limited to Scrap (Morgan Freeman), her only friend, who also runs her gym. One day, Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank), a worker transferred from Missouri, shows up at the scene wanting to start a boxing career. However, the man believes she is too old for that; despite Frankie’s denial, she is determined to follow through with her decision and soon receives support from Scrap, who encourages her to move forward. Overcome by Maggie’s determination, Frankie finally accepts being her coach. 5. The hunt
This feature by 2012 stars Mads Mikkelsen and directed by Thomas Vinterberg, duo that gave rise to the award-winning
Druk – Another Round
. Here we follow the story of Lucas (Mikkelsen), a man who works in a day care center and has just filed his divorce, in which he lost custody of his son. Trying to rebuild his life and eager to rediscover what is left of his family for Christmas, everything falls apart when he is accused of abuse against a student who is only five years old. The situation causes him to be removed from his job and, even if there is no proof, he becomes a target of hatred for the entire community in which he lives. 4. Florida Project
Project Florida
accompanies little Moonee (Brooklynn Prince), a little girl of only six who is fun and exciting, making friends everywhere and maintaining a faithful friendship with neighbor Scooty (Christopher Rivera). She lives with her mother (Bria Vinaite) in a roadside lodging, also counting on the friendship and care of the manager Bobby (Williem Dafoe) to survive financially and with few resources. In 180, Christine Collins (Angelina Jolie), a single mother, had no idea it would be the last time she would see her nine-year-old son, Walter (Gattlin Griffith), as she left for work. The boy mysteriously disappears, prompting her to start an exhaustive and determined search. Five months after the incident, the police present him with a child, claiming to be Walter. Stunned by the emotion of the news in addition to all the presence of the authorities in the place, she accepts, but in her heart, she knows that that boy is not her son. two. Exemplary Girl Amy (Rosamund Pike) and Nick (Ben Affleck) have always been a nice couple from the outside, but like everything else in life, looks can be deceiving. On her fifth wedding anniversary, she mysteriously disappears in a scenario where her husband becomes the main suspect not only for her disappearance, but also for a possible murder. With the help of his twin, he tries to prove his innocence while investigating on his own what may have happened to Amy. 1. Boyhood
Boyhood
is a rather daring project by Richard Linklater, the man behind such successes as Before Dawn
and
School of Rock Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
. The life tree
6. Golden girl
3. The Exchange
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The Tree of Life
depicts the history of a traditional North American family in the years 1950. The story follows the O’Briens (Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastain), a couple who are the father of three children raised in a very strict upbringing and in a very heavy environment — which has scarred Jack’s (Sean) maturation and emotional development. Penn), the older brother. He always had friction with his father, but now he tries to reconcile the relationship in adult life. 9. Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
is an American feature film by based on the eponymous book by Winston Groom, bringing it on screen 40 years of US history told by the character who gives the work its name. Low IQ and full of good intentions, Forrest (played by Tom Hanks) takes part in crucial moments in the country, such as the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal, while taking with him his childhood love for the young Jenny Curran (Robin Wright). 8. If Beale Street Talked
Based on the eponymous book by writer Barry Jenkins,
If the Rua Beale spoke
follows young boyfriends Fonny (Stephan James) and Tish (KiKi Layne), whose relationship is shattered when Fonny is wrongfully arrested for the rape of a Puerto Rican woman due to the maneuvers of a police officer racist. Tish is pregnant, but hides her son from Fonny as she fights for justice for her boyfriend and seeks help from her sister, mother Sharon, future mother-in-law and the Harlem community. 7. Gladiator
Made Oscar history and is available on Prime Video for you to be surprised too:
Gladiator
is happening 180 AD and accompanies the Roman general Maximus (Russell Crowe) preparing to stop the invasion of the Germanic barbarians with his army, aiming to serve the emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris). After the fight, Maximus learns that Marcus Aurelius, already old and awaiting death, wants to give him command of the empire. Despite this, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), the emperor’s son, does not accept the decision and murders his own father, taking possession soon after. In
Golden Girl, boxing veteran Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) leads a private life in Los Angeles and her social interactions are limited to Scrap (Morgan Freeman), her only friend, who also runs her gym. One day, Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank), a worker transferred from Missouri, shows up at the scene wanting to start a boxing career. However, the man believes she is too old for that; despite Frankie’s denial, she is determined to follow through with her decision and soon receives support from Scrap, who encourages her to move forward. Overcome by Maggie’s determination, Frankie finally accepts being her coach. 5. The hunt
This feature by 2012 stars Mads Mikkelsen and directed by Thomas Vinterberg, duo that gave rise to the award-winning
Druk – Another Round
. Here we follow the story of Lucas (Mikkelsen), a man who works in a day care center and has just filed his divorce, in which he lost custody of his son. Trying to rebuild his life and eager to rediscover what is left of his family for Christmas, everything falls apart when he is accused of abuse against a student who is only five years old. The situation causes him to be removed from his job and, even if there is no proof, he becomes a target of hatred for the entire community in which he lives. 4. Florida Project
Project Florida
accompanies little Moonee (Brooklynn Prince), a little girl of only six who is fun and exciting, making friends everywhere and maintaining a faithful friendship with neighbor Scooty (Christopher Rivera). She lives with her mother (Bria Vinaite) in a roadside lodging, also counting on the friendship and care of the manager Bobby (Williem Dafoe) to survive financially and with few resources. In 180, Christine Collins (Angelina Jolie), a single mother, had no idea it would be the last time she would see her nine-year-old son, Walter (Gattlin Griffith), as she left for work. The boy mysteriously disappears, prompting her to start an exhaustive and determined search. Five months after the incident, the police present him with a child, claiming to be Walter. Stunned by the emotion of the news in addition to all the presence of the authorities in the place, she accepts, but in her heart, she knows that that boy is not her son. two. Exemplary Girl Amy (Rosamund Pike) and Nick (Ben Affleck) have always been a nice couple from the outside, but like everything else in life, looks can be deceiving. On her fifth wedding anniversary, she mysteriously disappears in a scenario where her husband becomes the main suspect not only for her disappearance, but also for a possible murder. With the help of his twin, he tries to prove his innocence while investigating on his own what may have happened to Amy. 1. Boyhood
Boyhood
is a rather daring project by Richard Linklater, the man behind such successes as Before Dawn
and
School of Rock Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
depicts the history of a traditional North American family in the years 1950. The story follows the O’Briens (Brad Pitt and Jessica Chastain), a couple who are the father of three children raised in a very strict upbringing and in a very heavy environment — which has scarred Jack’s (Sean) maturation and emotional development. Penn), the older brother. He always had friction with his father, but now he tries to reconcile the relationship in adult life.
9. Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
is an American feature film by based on the eponymous book by Winston Groom, bringing it on screen 40 years of US history told by the character who gives the work its name. Low IQ and full of good intentions, Forrest (played by Tom Hanks) takes part in crucial moments in the country, such as the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal, while taking with him his childhood love for the young Jenny Curran (Robin Wright).
is an American feature film by based on the eponymous book by Winston Groom, bringing it on screen 40 years of US history told by the character who gives the work its name. Low IQ and full of good intentions, Forrest (played by Tom Hanks) takes part in crucial moments in the country, such as the Vietnam War and the Watergate scandal, while taking with him his childhood love for the young Jenny Curran (Robin Wright).
8. If Beale Street Talked
Based on the eponymous book by writer Barry Jenkins,
If the Rua Beale spoke
follows young boyfriends Fonny (Stephan James) and Tish (KiKi Layne), whose relationship is shattered when Fonny is wrongfully arrested for the rape of a Puerto Rican woman due to the maneuvers of a police officer racist. Tish is pregnant, but hides her son from Fonny as she fights for justice for her boyfriend and seeks help from her sister, mother Sharon, future mother-in-law and the Harlem community.
7. Gladiator
Made Oscar history and is available on Prime Video for you to be surprised too:
Gladiator
is happening 180 AD and accompanies the Roman general Maximus (Russell Crowe) preparing to stop the invasion of the Germanic barbarians with his army, aiming to serve the emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris). After the fight, Maximus learns that Marcus Aurelius, already old and awaiting death, wants to give him command of the empire. Despite this, Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), the emperor’s son, does not accept the decision and murders his own father, taking possession soon after.
In
Golden Girl, boxing veteran Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood) leads a private life in Los Angeles and her social interactions are limited to Scrap (Morgan Freeman), her only friend, who also runs her gym. One day, Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank), a worker transferred from Missouri, shows up at the scene wanting to start a boxing career. However, the man believes she is too old for that; despite Frankie’s denial, she is determined to follow through with her decision and soon receives support from Scrap, who encourages her to move forward. Overcome by Maggie’s determination, Frankie finally accepts being her coach.
5. The hunt
This feature by 2012 stars Mads Mikkelsen and directed by Thomas Vinterberg, duo that gave rise to the award-winning
Druk – Another Round
. Here we follow the story of Lucas (Mikkelsen), a man who works in a day care center and has just filed his divorce, in which he lost custody of his son. Trying to rebuild his life and eager to rediscover what is left of his family for Christmas, everything falls apart when he is accused of abuse against a student who is only five years old. The situation causes him to be removed from his job and, even if there is no proof, he becomes a target of hatred for the entire community in which he lives.
4. Florida Project
Project Florida
accompanies little Moonee (Brooklynn Prince), a little girl of only six who is fun and exciting, making friends everywhere and maintaining a faithful friendship with neighbor Scooty (Christopher Rivera). She lives with her mother (Bria Vinaite) in a roadside lodging, also counting on the friendship and care of the manager Bobby (Williem Dafoe) to survive financially and with few resources. In 180, Christine Collins (Angelina Jolie), a single mother, had no idea it would be the last time she would see her nine-year-old son, Walter (Gattlin Griffith), as she left for work. The boy mysteriously disappears, prompting her to start an exhaustive and determined search. Five months after the incident, the police present him with a child, claiming to be Walter. Stunned by the emotion of the news in addition to all the presence of the authorities in the place, she accepts, but in her heart, she knows that that boy is not her son. two. Exemplary Girl Amy (Rosamund Pike) and Nick (Ben Affleck) have always been a nice couple from the outside, but like everything else in life, looks can be deceiving. On her fifth wedding anniversary, she mysteriously disappears in a scenario where her husband becomes the main suspect not only for her disappearance, but also for a possible murder. With the help of his twin, he tries to prove his innocence while investigating on his own what may have happened to Amy. 1. Boyhood
Boyhood
is a rather daring project by Richard Linklater, the man behind such successes as Before Dawn
and
School of Rock Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
accompanies little Moonee (Brooklynn Prince), a little girl of only six who is fun and exciting, making friends everywhere and maintaining a faithful friendship with neighbor Scooty (Christopher Rivera). She lives with her mother (Bria Vinaite) in a roadside lodging, also counting on the friendship and care of the manager Bobby (Williem Dafoe) to survive financially and with few resources.
In 180, Christine Collins (Angelina Jolie), a single mother, had no idea it would be the last time she would see her nine-year-old son, Walter (Gattlin Griffith), as she left for work. The boy mysteriously disappears, prompting her to start an exhaustive and determined search. Five months after the incident, the police present him with a child, claiming to be Walter. Stunned by the emotion of the news in addition to all the presence of the authorities in the place, she accepts, but in her heart, she knows that that boy is not her son.
two. Exemplary Girl
Amy (Rosamund Pike) and Nick (Ben Affleck) have always been a nice couple from the outside, but like everything else in life, looks can be deceiving. On her fifth wedding anniversary, she mysteriously disappears in a scenario where her husband becomes the main suspect not only for her disappearance, but also for a possible murder. With the help of his twin, he tries to prove his innocence while investigating on his own what may have happened to Amy.
1. Boyhood
Boyhood
is a rather daring project by Richard Linklater, the man behind such successes as Before Dawn
and
School of Rock
and
School of Rock. Joining names like Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke, the filmmaker took 26 years to complete filming precisely because I want to follow the natural growth and aging of his cast in front of the cameras. The film tells the story of a couple of divorced parents who try to raise their son Mason throughout his development as a human being: from high school to college, analyzing the relationship with his parents as he matures.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.