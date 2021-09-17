Executive will tell how he revolutionized Magalu's e-commerce in a free event

Digital inclusion is one of the pillars of the Magazine Luiza group and is part of the trajectory of technological transformation that, each year, has been expanding the offering of services and products, with a focus on innovation and in the comfort of customers and employees — an example of this is Luiza Labs, a laboratory that since

has been improving the experience of the entire ecosystem of the company, with a team of 18 people playing different projects.

    • The e-commerce digitization process and acquisitions have turned Magalu into a retail giant with a powerful superapp, which also opened doors to other fields and entrepreneurs from the most diverse segments and structures. And how did the company manage to carry out this transformation, revolutionizing the group’s own e-commerce and also the market?

    This is what André Fatala, Magalu’s vice president of technology, will talk about during the E-Commerce Innovation Day, an e-commerce innovation event promoted by the SmartHint search and recommendation system. In addition to telling the behind-the-scenes and strategies of this journey, Fatala will also highlight how the group’s digitization has contributed to the retail giant’s success to date — and for years to come.

    André Fatala, vice president of technology at Magalu (Image: Reproduction/Magalu)

    The event will also feature other names from the market, such as Simone Sancho, director of technology, digital and omnicommerce at Imaginarium and Puket; Patrícia Cotti, business modeling mentor at Driven.Cx; Christopher Neiverth (E-commerce Wizard); and Rodrigo Schiavini, founder and business director at SmartHint.

    “Our goal is to update retailers with the main trends, technologies and innovations in e-commerce. Therefore, we are going to bring market experts to talk about purchase personalization, artificial intelligence, assertive communication and the future of e-commerce”, comments Schiavini.

    The E-Commerce Innovation Day is scheduled for October 7th and will be broadcast online, totally free, between 14he 18h. To learn more and how to register, just visit the event website.

