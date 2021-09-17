executive-will-tell-how-he-revolutionized-magalu's-e-commerce-in-a-free-event

Digital inclusion is one of the pillars of the Magazine Luiza group and is part of the trajectory of technological transformation that, each year, has been expanding the offering of services and products, with a focus on innovation and in the comfort of customers and employees — an example of this is Luiza Labs, a laboratory that since

has been improving the experience of the entire ecosystem of the company, with a team of 18 people playing different projects.

The e-commerce digitization process and acquisitions have turned Magalu into a retail giant with a powerful superapp, which also opened doors to other fields and entrepreneurs from the most diverse segments and structures. And how did the company manage to carry out this transformation, revolutionizing the group’s own e-commerce and also the market?

This is what André Fatala, Magalu’s vice president of technology, will talk about during the E-Commerce Innovation Day, an e-commerce innovation event promoted by the SmartHint search and recommendation system. In addition to telling the behind-the-scenes and strategies of this journey, Fatala will also highlight how the group’s digitization has contributed to the retail giant’s success to date — and for years to come.