Will the EU recognize the Taliban? Flash statement has arrived

“THIS LAST 20 YEARS IN AFGHANISTAN WERE NOT WASTED”

“These last 20 years in Afghanistan have not been wasted. Spain will always be ready to defend human rights, democracy and freedom.” Sanchez said, “By showing the unity and solidarity of the EU, it responded to the dramatic situation in this country with the evacuations from Afghanistan.”

On the other hand, it was stated that there are currently about 200 refugees at the Torrejon de Ardoz military base, where a temporary shelter with a capacity of 800 people was established.

It has been announced that Afghan refugees, who have undergone a health check against the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19), will be kept at the military base in Madrid for a maximum of 72 hours, and then they will be sent to EU countries that have made a commitment to receive them by giving temporary circulation permits.

STRONG CRITICISM FROM THE OPPORTUNITY TO SANCHEZ

Right-wing opposition parties in Spain have harshly criticized Prime Minister Sanchez on the grounds that he has not interrupted his vacation since the developments in Afghanistan began, he only made a statement on Twitter and did not give an informative speech at the General Assembly of the Parliament.

Opposition leaders accused Sanchez of “calling EU leaders to Madrid to manipulate Spanish domestic politics and take pictures together”.