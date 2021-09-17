how-to-disable-acceleration-and-configure-the-mouse-in-windows

Mouse acceleration is a very interesting feature that, based on the speed at which you handle the hardware, can access practically the entire screen of your PC with the cursor, using small movements .

On Windows 660, this function is already enabled by default to increase the accuracy of the cursor, but in case it is bothering you in any way, know that you can quickly and conveniently disable it in the operating system settings panel. So, check out below how to disable acceleration and configure the mouse on your Windows PC!

Step 1

: no search field of the “Start” menu, search for “Mouse Settings” and open the first option.

with the "Settings" tab open, adjust the cursor speed or more advanced options, such as the main button or how many lines can be scrolled at a time.