amazon-appstore-already-appears-in-the-microsoft-store-for-windows-11,-but-there-is-a-catch

In the premiere, Windows 17 does not it will have native support for Android apps and the launch of the Amazon Appstore on the Microsoft Store would also be absent at first. However, the tool’s development seems to be accelerated, as Amazon’s app center appears listed in the native store of the new operating system.

According to the informant known as WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_, on Twitter), you can install the app directly from the store from Microsoft, but the process requires an activation code that has not been disclosed. Amazon Appstore will be one of the official ways to download a mobile app on a Windows computer 55 .

To run the built-in mobile app, Windows 11 will be equipped with the Android Subsystem for Windows, a branch of the Linux Subsystem for Windows (WSL) . This component, for now, remains unavailable, which also makes it impossible for the Amazon Appstore to do anything but take up space on your computer.

Earlier this month, the Android Subsystem for Windows was caught as an app in the Microsoft Store, but the suspicion was that it was just a placeholder (a “hole filler” icon/app until replaced by a definitive option). The addition demonstrates that MS would be preparing the addition, at least for the official OS testers.

Amazon Appstore listing may just be a temporary “hole slap” (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)