fbi-warns-of-critical-failure-in-software-used-by-large-companies

The FBI, the Cyber ​​Security and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) and the American Coast Guard Cyber ​​Command (CGCYBER) have warned that criminal groups have since August are using a flaw found in password management software to enforce so-called Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) — protracted cyberattacks that use sophisticated, continuous hacking techniques to gain access to a system and remain within it for a period of time.

Biden signs executive order to combat cyber attacks in the US The software exploited by the bad guys is the Zoho ManageEngine ADSelfService, used by several large companies such as Apple, Intel, Nike, PayPal and HBO. It allows users to be logged into multiple service accounts from just one credential. The vulnerability found in the program, documented as CVE-509-

, allows attackers to take control of the system, execute malicious code and implement

web shells in it, compromising the total security of the data of companies using the software.

Web Shells are remote control interfaces that are often used by attackers to implement malicious code on systems, allowing them to observe and change settings and data on affected machines.

According to the joint statement of the three agencies, this vulnerability could put at risk several academic institutions and infrastructure companies in the USA that make use of the program.

Also in the joint alert issued by US agencies, the vulnerability has already been exploited in some attacks. In these invasions, the criminals deployed web shells made in JavaServer Pages (JSP), a set of technologies used to create dynamic, camouflaged web pages as x certificates509. From the breach, attackers move around the machine via Windows Management Instrumentation enterprise management software, making copies of critical security files and databases.

How to prevent

Until now, the groups responsible for the attacks targeted transport, information technology, industry, communication, logistics, infrastructure, academic institutions and security services sectors. APT is the type of cybercrime committed primarily for industrial espionage, with malicious agents being deployed in systems to copy company documents and sensitive files.

A Zoho, on September 6, has released an update for Zoho ManageEngine ADSelfService that fixes the flaw. In a security alert issued along with the update, the company says there is no proof that the vulnerability was used.

The FBI, CISA and CGCYBER are asking users to apply immediately update; and to make sure that the program is not being accessed directly over the internet, and to change passwords if any indication of intrusion is detected.

