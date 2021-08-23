pant shareef ladka: rishabh pant terms himself class ka sabse shareef ladka, axar patel reacts: rishabh pant calls himself ‘the straightest kid in class’, Axar Patel pulled up, said – and the one who was taking the photo

Pant and Axar Patel are currently in England Rishabh Pant is preparing for the third Test Axar Patel is looking forward to play in the first Test match on the current tour New Delhi

Some pictures of Indian cricket team’s wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant are getting viral on social media at this time. Pant has shared three photos on his Instagram account. Seeing this photo, Pant’s fellow player Axar Patel has tried to make fun of him.

Pant and Axar Patel are currently with Team India in UK. Both are part of the 24-man squad of the 5-match Test series against England (India vs England Test). The Indian team is leading 1-0 in the Test series against England.

Pant got a chance to play in the first two Tests of the current series while Axar Patel is still waiting to play his first Test on the current tour. In the photo that Pant shared on social media, he is wearing casual clothes. He wrote the caption of these photos, ‘The straightest boy in the class.’

This word of Pant went unnoticed to Akshar. Akshar went to the comment box and wrote, ‘The most decent boy is the one who is taking the photo’. Apart from Akshar, fans have also commented on these photos of Pant. One user compared it to Spider-Man, while another wrote that he did not show his straightness in the match. Even before this, both have been seen pulling each other’s legs. Before the series, both were seen sweating together in the gym.

The third test match will be played at Headingley from Wednesday

Pant has scored 25, 37 and 22 runs in three innings of the current series. He will also be a part of the playing XI in the third Test. India thrashed England by 151 runs in Lord’s Test. The third Test match will be played at Headingley from Wednesday.