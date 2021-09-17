uber-is-ordered-to-pay-r$4,000-in-moral-damages-to-the-passenger

An Uber trip that ended up at the police station in February 30 became a conviction for moral damages for the company. The fight started because the passenger confused the payment method and chose the cash option. At the end of the race, she had no way to pay and asked the driver to charge her on the next trip. are employees of the company

He did not accept, not the he let her out of the car and took her against her will to the police station. The passenger asked to get out of the vehicle and called the police against the driver. According to her, during the trip to the police station, she was offended by the partner of the application and suffered racial insult.

Image: Reproduction/Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka The victim also filed a complaint with Uber, but was told that the company “did not have the capacity to provide any assistance related to the incident”. In addition, she was instructed to make a formal complaint to the platform instead of making a police report (BO) about the case. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

The victim’s initial request was of R$ 30 thousand. The sentence indicates that he is partially valid and, with that, the indemnity was defined at R$ 4 thousand. Judge Oriana Piske, from the 4th Special Civil Court of Brasília, made the decision. “The plaintiff’s request to leave the amount of the pending charge is not out of the possibilities offered by the defendant”, says the magistrate.

Second instance