vsr:-learn-about-the-mysterious-virus-that-has-been-affecting-children-around-the-world

Have you ever heard of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)? It is responsible for lower respiratory tract infections in infants and children. Since March, an increasing number of children and babies have started arriving in US hospitals with breathing difficulties. The specialists noted that the cases were RSV.

diseases with potential for new pandemics

Mysterious disease in India takes hundreds of people to hospitals

Chapare: Mysterious virus found in Bolivia is transmitted between humans

The strange behavior of the virus in appearing outside of its usual season (in this case, winter) seems to be an indirect consequence of the covid pandemic-19, say doctors. Last year, social isolation prevented its circulation, but as a result, many children did not have the opportunity to build immunity against it.

When isolation measures eased, the RSV ran into with a vast population of susceptible infants and children, causing outbreaks at unexpected times.