vsr:-learn-about-the-mysterious-virus-that-has-been-affecting-children-around-the-world

Have you ever heard of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)? It is responsible for lower respiratory tract infections in infants and children. Since March, an increasing number of children and babies have started arriving in US hospitals with breathing difficulties. The specialists noted that the cases were RSV.
The strange behavior of the virus in appearing outside of its usual season (in this case, winter) seems to be an indirect consequence of the covid pandemic-19, say doctors. Last year, social isolation prevented its circulation, but as a result, many children did not have the opportunity to build immunity against it.
When isolation measures eased, the RSV ran into with a vast population of susceptible infants and children, causing outbreaks at unexpected times.
Around the world, the virus has spread to populations of children who, until then, had been protected from infectious diseases for months. According to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), most children are infected with the virus before the age of two. In most cases, the condition is similar to a cold, with a runny nose and cough, and recovery takes place on its own. However, it is important to be aware that in some babies and young children, the virus can cause bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the lung bronchi, causing difficulties in eating and breathing. Around 1% to 2% of infants under six months of age need to be hospitalized and treated with supplemental oxygen through masks or nasal tubes. In some cases, a food tube is also required. With these interventions, most children improve in a matter of days. The risk group involves premature babies or babies with pulmonary and cardiac comorbidities. The fear of experts is that, with the reopening of schools, viruses like RSV will have more opportunities to spread. But adult behavior can be more crucial. The recommendation is that if the baby has difficulty breathing or nursing, or if the parents feel that something is simply not going well, they should seek medical attention.
How is the VSR?
