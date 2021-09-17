Positivo Twist Tab infant tablet review | Low cost but low yield

It’s common to see flaws on cheaper tablet screens, but almost all the possible problems of a “not at all pleasant” panel happen at the same time in Twist Tab, including the excessive reflection of the environment on the images (which are already harmed by the backlight of the tablet and the low resolution of the panel l).

The impression given by the device is clear: its use will always be made in short periods, for a brief consultation of something to resolve any simple issues, given the discomfort of using it .

We’ll talk more about this “short use” as we comment on the tablet battery.

Setup and Performance

The Twist Tab is not designed for performance, this is visible through the choices that move the tablet. Your processor (chipset) is a Rockchip RK3326, a quad-core of 1 .5 GHz. The set has only 1 GB of RAM, ensuring bottlenecks for the tablet’s already low processor power. This generates in the system an eternal dispute between memory management and task overload.

Complementing everything, we have 15 GB of internal storage (with support for Micro SD cards), normal amount of storage for low-end devices cost and modest performance.

During all the tests, our units for analysis of the Twist Tab “normal” and “Minions” showed slowness in all steps of configuration, navigation through the systems and also during all sorts of trivial operations, including typing surveys, app names and message exchanges.

We can guarantee that the user (whether he is the responsible adult or a child) will have to deal with periods waiting times when using the Twist Tab, even when entering characters to wish you “good morning”. There is a persistent sluggishness that extends from virtual keyboards and menus, to interactions with the volume control button, a basic and natural experience of any device that, unfortunately, is part of the experiences compromised by the tablet’s overall slowness.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Despite all the waiting and execution problems, there is a clear mention on the packaging of the Twist Tab about “parental control”, something that makes perfect sense for the colorful proposal and full of children’s characters. The entire product identity revolves around this, from the tablet case to the rubberized cover (also themed) included in the package.

In fact there is a “parental control” in Android 8 Oreo ( version GO), however, it is just the “Google Family Link”. This default system feature works great for controlling content and apps for kids and teens, but it’s always worth pointing out that almost any Android device can easily have the feature installed by any user who wants to limit a child’s usage. Therefore, contrary to what the manufacturer advertises on the product box, there is no difference for the Twist Tab to have the Family Link pre-installed.

But all this is directly questioned by the company itself. Positive by including in both tablets (clearly focused on children) an ad system from the company itself, called “Canal Positivo Notifica”. When connecting our units to the first configuration, we noticed that advertisements (such as Banco BTG Pactual, TikTok and Kwai) were displayed in large quantities and with thematic incompatible for the target audience of the tablet.

It is not possible to remove the “Positive Channel” from the device, but it is possible to disable it in the tablet’s settings. This will be necessary if the user does not want intrusive ads in the system, as, by default, the ad delivery will be enabled and fully functional from the first contact with the Twist Tab.

Front Camera

The Positivo Twist Tab doesn’t have a camera on the back, something that makes sense by the price range of the device and also fits within the logic of “tablets”, in situations where the front camera has higher importance than the rear (especially in times of video lessons, video calls and the like).

The unit has 2MP resolution, insufficient for virtually any acceptable use of the tablet, both because of the small image size and its heavy grain and poor registration of colors and details in general. Even for video calls, the camera is poor and should be avoided as a “serious” feature in Twist Tab. Present in the model “for emergencies” or absolute necessity, the camera has no control panels, customizations or any possible settings in the native application .

Sound System

The Twist Tab has only one sound output, located on its back, near the bottom right corner. This setting is outdated by itself, reminiscent of older Android devices and has been out of circulation for many years.

This lone speaker unit can’t handle most sounds well, making everything extremely sharp and lifeless. The tablet experience ends up being almost “optimized only for voices”, something that disappoints when listening to any music, consuming any type of video, movie and the like on the device.

To make the experience acceptable, it will be mandatory for the user to connect bluetooth or traditional headphones through the 3.5 mm output (type P2) on the top of the product, making the insufficient rear sound output only necessary for notifications and the like.

Battery and Charging

Although normal size for a tablet seven inches, the Twist Tab is low on battery power. The expectation for this size is that the device has a charging capacity between 3.05 mAh and 5.000 mAh at least.

Inside the Tab, we have insufficient 2.600 mAh load to keep the device’s everyday activities always at the limit. It is perfectly common to observe the percentage of the battery “dropping” in real time, menacingly following the passage of minutes there, right next to the Android system clock.

An important observation: there is none support for fast charging on the Twist Tab. Therefore, using the device for two hours and draining its battery necessarily means waiting another two hours of charging until a second (equally short) session of use on the battery is possible. Therefore, avoid this tablet if the proposed use involves staying away from electrical outlets to keep the Tab active and functional for an entire day.