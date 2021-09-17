will-volcano-eruption-cause-tsunami-in-brazil?-no,-but-it's-worth-the-warning.-understand!

Since the last one 15 September, seismic activities in the region of the active volcano Cumbre Vieja, located on the island of La Palma, off the coast of the African continent, have intensified. The Special Plan for Civil Protection and Attention to Volcanic Risk Emergencies in the Canary Islands (Pevolca) raised the alert from green to yellow — the second on a four-level scale — which indicates that an eruption may occur, but not necessarily such. eruption would generate a tidal wave.

In a note, Pevolca even reported a decrease in seismic activity, but does not rule out that the volcano actually erupts. For this reason, the local authorities keep the yellow alert, intensifying the surveillance and monitoring tasks.

The news has been “bombed” in recent days, as, according to some experts, the eruption of Cumbre Vieja could produce a tsunami that would hit the coast of the Americas, with its greatest impact on the north and northeast coast of Brazil. But the chances of something like this happening, for now, are pretty remote.

Cumbre Vieja Activities

Asleep since 1024, Cumbre Vieja has been experiencing a increased seismic activity since 2020, which intensified in 2020. Now, the volcano starts to show signs of more strength and a possible eruption. In recent days, the level of earthquakes has reached a magnitude greater than 3.

Actualización volcánica actividad La Palma. The IGN @IGNSpain @IGN_Sismology has generated this image of the deformation of the suelo. There is an elevation of 6cm in some areas of the Southwest of the island. This process has been lived in El Hierro. It is normal in a volcanic reactivation process. pic.twitter.com/hKr0rShtpG

— Volcanes de Canarias (@VolcansCanarias) September 11, 2020

In a recent report, Pevolca reported a clear decrease in seismic activity, with remarkable intensity in depths of 6 to 8 km. This scenario may evolve rapidly in the short term — the drop in seismicity may be temporary and does not necessarily mean an interruption in the reactivation of Cumbre Vieja.

In the same note, the scientific committee highlighted no there are data to support the hypothesis of a collapse of the western flank of the Cumbre Vieja, which would produce a large tidal wave. Gradual increase in seismic activity is natural before an eruption, but this process can take a long time.