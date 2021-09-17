sharing-an-edge-guide-with-another-device

Microsoft Edge (Android l iOS l Desktop) has gained a new feature to share pages with other devices. The novelty delivers more convenience to users through greater account integration. The feature is quite simple and, luckily, does not need to be enabled in the settings.

To use it, all that is required is that the user has logged into the browser on both devices. In addition, synchronization must also be enabled. Once that’s done, follow the walkthrough below to share an Edge tab with another device.

By computer version

Step 1: access Microsoft Edge from your computer and from the page you want to share, right-click to access the program’s options. Then select the command “Send link to your devices”;

Click Right-click on the page and select the resource. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: the compatible device will be displayed next and to perform the sharing, just click on it.

Then choose the device to submit the site. (Image: Matheus Bigogno/Screenshot)

By application

Step 1: The sharing function is also available in the mobile version of the browser. To access it, enter a page and, in the lower right corner of the screen, select the share button;

The share button on Android and iOS are located in the same position. (Image: Matheus Bigogno/Screenshot) Step 2: in the window that will open next, tap on the command “Continue on the computer”; Select the resource to use it. (Image: Matheus Bigogno/Screenshot) Step 3: Once this is done, you will see a tab with all compatible devices. Select the one you want to share the Edge tab with, then go to the browser to view the content. Finally, choose the device. (Image: Matheus Bigogno/Screenshot)

Ready! Now you know how to share an Edge guide with another device.