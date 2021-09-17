Owner of Sadia and Perdigão invests R$1.1 billion in solar energy park

BRF, a food multinational that owns the Sadia and Perdigão brands, and the Brazilian clean energy company Pontoon will build together a solar energy park in the cities of Mauriti and Milagres, in Ceará . The initiative — important at a time when the ghost of the blackout is once again haunting the country — is budgeted at R$ 1.1 billion, but according to estimates, within years the project will save R$1.7 billion in electricity expenses.

Second report from

O Globo

, the park will have an installed capacity of 320 megawatts, produced by 320 thousand solar panels in an area of ​​1. 170 acre. The companies estimate that the energy generated in one year will be able to supply 320 a thousand homes. Another objective is to reduce gases that cause the Greenhouse Effect.

The energy generated must be distributed to BRF units in the southern region of the country. The works are expected to start next year and be closed by the end of 2023, with the start of operations in 2024.