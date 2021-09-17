Is today! Learn how to watch Twenty One Pilots show at Roblox

Guys, today I have an amazing news! Roblox, popular game where your players create their own adventures, will stage the band Twenty One Pilots this weekend. The great North American duo will make a virtual presentation of the day 20 until 19 September, with hourly repeats. The first showing of the show takes place today at 03h on Roblox’s special map.

  • Roblox will have a concert by Twenty One Pilots
  • Roblox had 19 million active users in August
  • Success at Roblox: Lil Nas X’s show gets more than 48 millions of people

    Everyone can check out an unprecedented performance of the band and still receive many prizes in the game. Pretty cool, right? The event held in Roblox is called “Concert Experience” and is part of the “Metaverse” of the game. This means that the event is a collective and shared virtual space similar to a “Virtual Reality”.

    Twenty One Pilots band in the event’s promotional image (Image: Reproduction /Roblox)

    • Over the years, the Virtual shows have become increasingly popular. In 2021, Roblox did a Rapper show Lil In X, which received more than 20 millions of people online. Furthermore, in August of 2021, Roblox reached the number of 91 millions of active users. So there are high expectations for tonight’s show!

    In recent months, the musicians Tyler Joseph and

    Josh Dun of the band Twenty One Pilots have been preparing for the big show with Roblox’s team. And, during the event, all players can make purchases and in-game quests to receive special items from the band.

    Tyler and Josh recording their participation in the game (Image: Play/Gamespot)

    These items make references to the band’s albums: Vessel (660), Blurryface

      (2018), Trench

        (2020) and Scaled and Icy (2020). You can play the following games to receive rewards live:

        • Treasure Hunt (at the pre-show location ): until Sunday, 19 September;
        • Hunting in the Metaverse (on the entire platform): until Sunday, 17 of September;
        • Show: 20: (Brasilia time): Friday, 30 September;
        • Repeats every hour until 03: 03 on Monday, 30 September (Brasilia time).

          • So, you can dress up your Roblox character with special items from the band Twenty One Pilots and also enjoy the virtual concert. .

          Some items you can purchase at the event – (Image: Reproduction/Canaltech)

          How to watch Twenty One Pilots show in Roblox

          Folks, it’s worth remembering that you don’t have to pay anything to watch the show, okay? You can watch it completely for free; just have an account on Roblox.

          Step 1: access the event’s official website by clicking here. Once that is done, just click on “Participate”;

          Step 2: you can enjoy the event on Roblox through your computer, through the Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles or in the app for Android and iOS devices;

          Step 3: Finally, just tap the “Play” button to access the Show’s special map.

          Did you like this news? Share this article with your friends who are fans of Twenty One Pilots!

          Source: Roblox

          Did you like this article?

