is-today!-learn-how-to-watch-twenty-one-pilots-show-at-roblox

Roblox had 19 million active users in August Success at Roblox: Lil Nas X’s show gets more than 48 millions of people

Everyone can check out an unprecedented performance of the band and still receive many prizes in the game. Pretty cool, right? The event held in Roblox is called “Concert Experience” and is part of the “Metaverse” of the game. This means that the event is a collective and shared virtual space similar to a “Virtual Reality”. Twenty One Pilots band in the event’s promotional image (Image: Reproduction /Roblox)

Over the years, the Virtual shows have become increasingly popular. In 2021, Roblox did a Rapper show Lil In X, which received more than 20 millions of people online. Furthermore, in August of 2021, Roblox reached the number of 91 millions of active users. So there are high expectations for tonight’s show!

In recent months, the musicians Tyler Joseph and

Josh Dun of the band Twenty One Pilots have been preparing for the big show with Roblox’s team. And, during the event, all players can make purchases and in-game quests to receive special items from the band.

Tyler and Josh recording their participation in the game (Image: Play/Gamespot)

