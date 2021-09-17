is-today!-learn-how-to-watch-twenty-one-pilots-show-at-roblox

Guys, today I have an amazing news! Roblox, popular game where your players create their own adventures, will stage the band Twenty One Pilots this weekend. The great North American duo will make a virtual presentation of the day 20 until 19 September, with hourly repeats. The first showing of the show takes place today at 03h on Roblox’s special map.
Over the years, the Virtual shows have become increasingly popular. In 2021, Roblox did a Rapper show Lil In X, which received more than 20 millions of people online. Furthermore, in August of 2021, Roblox reached the number of 91 millions of active users. So there are high expectations for tonight’s show!
In recent months, the musicians Tyler Joseph and
Josh Dun of the band Twenty One Pilots have been preparing for the big show with Roblox’s team. And, during the event, all players can make purchases and in-game quests to receive special items from the band.
Tyler and Josh recording their participation in the game (Image: Play/Gamespot)
These items make references to the band’s albums: Vessel (660), Blurryface
- (2018), Trench
- Treasure Hunt (at the pre-show location ): until Sunday, 19 September;
- (2020) and Scaled and Icy (2020). You can play the following games to receive rewards live:
