season-8-of-halo:-the-master-chief-collection-will-be-the-last

With the release of Halo Infinite approaching, the Industries will direct efforts towards the new game. That’s why Halo: The Master Chief Collection will have its eighth and final season of new content. The developer also promises that it will continue to support the game and will make a great farewell.

Tyler Davis, Community Manager at 23, said that just one studio to handle two multiplayer at the same time is not ideal, so the old one will not be abandoned, but the timing of projects will be different. “These updates will continue to be free and will include this year’s unreleased features and content,” says Davis. The developer also said that new information about the changes will come in 2021.

Halo MCC was released on 2019 for Xbox One and is a compilation of Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3 (and the DLC ODST) and Halo 4 . Since December 2019, when it arrived on the PC, the game receives frequent updates. The first lasted six months and the following between two and three months. The current season 7 is on air since June and the next one is scheduled for October 2021.

