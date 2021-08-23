With a focus on games, Red Magic 6S Pro will be unveiled in early September

In the first half of this year, Nubia introduced its new generation of smartphones aimed at the gamer audience, with the arrival of the Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro, which among their highlights had the Snapdragon 888 processor and fast charging of up to 120 watts .

Rumors citing the introduction of the Red Magic 6S line have already appeared, and now a teaser confirms the launch of the series, with the arrival of the Red Magic 6S Pro. The image confirms the announcement date, which should happen early next month, on September 6th, at an event that will take place in China.

(Image: Reproduction/Nubia)

In the Weibo publication where the image was released, there is a phrase that refers to a processor upgrade. This indicates that one of the news should even be the exchange of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 of the current generation for Snapdragon 888+.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In general, it is possible that it is just this novelty, similar to what happened, for example, with the ROG Phone 5s, from Asus, which basically had the processor changed in relation to its predecessor.

Taking into account a recent certification, which shows support for fast charging of 120 watts, it is possible that the new models will carry the same technical specifications as their predecessors. Thus, they can count on a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. In addition, you can expect a triple camera, being a main camera of 64 MP, an ultrawide of 8 MP, and a 2 MP macro.

Anyway, now you have to wait until September 6th to confirm all this. So, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss out on the news.

Source: Weibo, GSMArena

Did you like this article?

Sign up for your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.