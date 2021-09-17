Review Avell B.On | Gamer branded notebook, but with corporate proposal

Avell is a Brazilian manufacturer that has consolidated its laptops focused on the gaming segment, but the brand’s recent moves show its interest in a different market: that of corporate notebooks. This is the case of Avell B.On, which arrives with a more modest configuration, that is, without a video card, but balanced for heavy use in everyday life.
With premium finish and a hardware focused on energy saving, the Avell B.On comes to compete with premium equipment from other brands, such as the Lenovo Yoga, the Dell XPS and the Samsung Book Pro. Other features that draw attention are the compact dimensions and weight reduced.
Like some competitors, Avell’s product arrives with a touchscreen 10 inches and high quality components. Avell B.On has an Intel Core processor 00th generation, which already bring the new Intel Iris Xe graphics chips, good amount of RAM and high-performance SSD drive.
