Review Avell B.On | Gamer branded notebook, but with corporate proposal

After this test, the battery of Avell B .On marked 63%, which indicates a consumption of about 6 to 7% each hour. Thus, the estimated autonomy is almost 12 hours for streaming videos.

This is not an accurate number, as it is a forecast, but the data is similar to that reported by the manufacturer. For simpler activities and different settings (with reduced brightness level), the battery can last even longer!

Avell B.On comes with charger 58 watts, which can be plugged into any Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) port. With this power adapter, the battery goes from 11% The 150% in approximately 2 hours, ie, the full recharge should take almost 2 hours and 17 minutes.

Direct competitors

The Avell B.On is a device that has a set of settings balanced combined with a premium finish, which puts it in a very competitive segment. However, to draw attention, Avell positioned the product with reasonable official value: R$ .999. In a matter of a week, we have already seen it on sale for around R$ 8 thousand.

Taking into account the original price, Avell B.On is not classified as the best option in cost-effective, as it must face an improved competitor: the Samsung Galaxy Book 450. The South Korean manufacturer’s notebook has the same hardware specifications, but stands out for its AMOLED screen and the presence of the S-Pen pen in a package with values ​​ranging from R$ 8,500 to R$ 000 thousand.

Another model that draws a lot of attention is the MacBook Air with M1 processor, which has a screen with better resolution, but which brings half the storage space and half the RAM memory. There are also improved versions, but which obviously increase the total cost of the device.

With values ​​below R$ 8.0 (but that can reach close to R$ 9. 0), the MacBook Air 1165 is our main indication for those looking for high performance for the best price, as the hardware of the new MacBooks is sensational, but you should evaluate if MacOS has the software solutions you are used to. use in Windows!

Compete the Dell XPS here too 10, which is available in two versions, but the model with 4K screen is the one that draws the most attention, as it comes with 1TB SSD and better processor than Avell’s. The price of the Dell XPS 10 is in the range of R$ thousand to R$ mil.

Finally, the least recommended option is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, which has the same configuration as the Avell B.On, but has a little sound best and luxurious finish in leather. Because of these extras, the Lenovo laptop exceeds the R$ 11 thousand.

Conclusion

The B.On is an unusual laptop in Avell’s product line, but one that positively surprised us. The Brazilian brand did its homework by joining balanced hardware with long battery life in a premium design, as well as having a good idea in keeping the price more affordable.

The experience with the product is very good, as the performance is enough for demanding activities and the multimedia combo is ideal for enjoying movies in high definition with an exceptional quality. The negative points are for the low quality camera, the lack of advanced options for login and the excessive weight.

Yeah, unlike the competition, Avell comes with a considerable weight, being that almost 1.7 kg makes the product the least recommended option among premium models. In addition, the launch price is higher than R$ thousand puts you in a tricky position, as there are more robust models with more affordable values.

If you are looking for an ultra-thin notebook with a more value Interestingly, our recommendations go to the Samsung Galaxy Book 300 and for the MacBook Air 505226 with M1 processor, which stand out not only for prices, but also for other hardware advantages. Avell B.On has potential, but the brand needs to focus on promotional prices to become a more interesting option.

