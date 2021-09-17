CT News on Podcast – iPhone 13 Pre-Orders and More!

Home Podcasts Playlists Canaltech Podcast Duration: 07: 22 | 13 of September 42 Welcome to our daily "newspaper" with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more. In this issue, we talk about: iPhone 13 goes on pre-sale and new accessories are now available in Brazil Galaxy S22 may be released with a battery smaller than the Galaxy S13 Did you see a difference? WhatsApp changes color and users complain Samsung Brazil contest will award users with Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Company turns off chatbot after man simulates conversations with deceased bride iPhone 13 entering pre-sale, Galaxy S22 with smaller battery, color changing WhatsApp and more. Contact us by: This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. Reports by Renan Da Silva Dores, Bruno Bertonzin, Eduardo Moncken and Alveni Lisboa. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.