mobile-games-that-help-you-practice-your-english

With the growth of the media, both in its possibilities and in the population accepting more the media, some games focus on creating playful experiences with high educational value. The tendency is for them to focus on children and adolescents, as the content works on important skills to learn as a young person, such as problem solving and critical analysis.

That’s not to say that other ages can’t use the media to learn, however, as we grow the teachings become more age-aligned, like English, a fundamental skill for any 21st century professional. Let’s take a look at some mobile games that teach or help improve the language.

Questions 2

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 360 MB for Android and 1024 MB for iOS (version 1.116) Starting the list with the classic competitive quiz game. Etermax Asked Tests participants’ knowledge in six categories: art, science, history, entertainment, sport and geography and can be played against random people on the network or against friends when connecting with Facebook. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you! The goal of players is to put together the six badges related to the themes, the first one that gets them all wins and you can choose your language before starting the match to train your English and improve your vocabulary. It is a more complex exercise due to the different subjects covered, but an excellent place to teach through fun. In addition to fun and vocabulary expansion, Asked 2 also invests in a cooperative experience with up to fifty players on each side to compete and sink the opposing ship to earn gold bars. Etermax keeps the base of the original and expands it to several styles, pleasing every style of player. Change the language before starting the game to work on your knowledge of English (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Words With Friends 2

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 150 MB for Android and 360 MB for iOS (version 30.70 for Android and 30.30 for iO S) Words With Friends is a Zynga franchise made for players who enjoy a network challenge and even have full translation for Portuguese it is possible to adapt the game to an English game where it is necessary to fit the words in an environment that mixes puzzles with crosswords. It’s a great way to expand your vocabulary. The second edition of the title features daily challenges, a ranking system and through the connection with Facebook you can create matches with your friends and compete with each other . The fun point of the experience is that you can hinder the other player’s progress by adding a strategy element to have control of the scenario and win the dispute. To assist players it is also possible to purchase special powers, such as tracks and radars, in case the situation in the scenario is unfavorable. Words With Friends 2 adds interesting layers to the franchise and adapts to the times, even introducing piece styles, showing a concern for details. Words With Friends makes it possible to adapt the experience to learn and train English (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Alphabear: Words Across Time

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (optional in-house purchases)

Size : about 160 MB for Android and 210 MB for iOS ( version 1.10 for Android and 1. for iOS) The narrative created by Spry Fox puts the player in the shoes of a friendly bear that plays with a time machine and now needs to re-invent the words for the timeline to be restructured. The experience is fun and highly customizable and you can choose which bear will be your avatar, as well as your outfit. Your bear starts in a cramped environment, full of letters around and by clicking on them it is possible to make room for it to grow. When she discovers a word, she is available to consult its meaning, working with it the writing and also the comprehension of the words in a fun way, however, the task is not so simple. The game’s difficulty is given by the available turns to use the letters, the available time is at the bottom of the icon and changing color, giving information about the urgency to use it. Playing without attention results in the transformation into stones and game over. Fun, cute and highly challenging. Form words and discover their meaning to expand your vocabulary (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) Scattergories

Compatibility : Android, iOS

Price: free (optional in-house purchases)

Size: about 116 MB for Android and 210 MB for iOS (version 1.1 for Android and 1.6 for iOS)

Scattergories is the official Hasbro board game version for cell phones and requires quick thoughts from players to answer the questions that are asked. The more creative the answer, the more points are accumulated, but be careful not to run out of time. The game works with several themes and in addition to improving vocabulary works fast problem solving.

To add more layers of fun to the experience, there are also special powers that players can use during matches. . Speaking of matches, they are performed in a similar way to Asked, that is, in turns, where each player answers once and waits for the next one to have a chance to beat you or you can open an even greater advantage.

Scattergories has no translation and is a game made to be enjoyed by those who already have a knowledge of the English language, but seeks to work their learning in a fun and competitive environment. It’s a good tip for teachers who want to win over their students, since the file is free and takes up little space, excellent for a course room.