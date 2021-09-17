Evernote (Android | iOS | Web | Desktop) was one of the first applications for editing notes outside that axis already dominated by programs like Microsoft Word and Notepad. It went further: it became an agenda, calendar, internet link aggregator and even a document scanner.

A function that can go unnoticed by many people is the creation of tables. The feature already existed in the web version of Evernote, but some time ago it finally arrived in the mobile version of the application. Want to learn how to do this? Just follow the tutorial below.

The process of creating tables in Evernote is practically the same on mobile, computer or notebook. Currently, only the iOS version of Evernote provides table creation. These, in turn, can be filled with notes, texts, images, attached files and other content from your account on the service.

How to create tables in Evernote on PC and Mac (web and desktop)

For newer versions:

Step 1: open an existing note or create a new note. In this example, we create a note from scratch by clicking “New” in the menu on the left of the screen.

Create a new note or open an existing file in Evernote (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 2:

Click on “Note”.

The note file will appear right next to the main menu, making it easy to access the notes you create (Capture screen: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 3: Click “Insert” on the blue plus sign icon (+) in the editor of notes. This menu contains the option to add a table within the note ( Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4: select the option “Table”, to insert a table in the note. Now, click on “Table” and Evernote will automatically insert a table design in the note (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 5: the initial drawing of the table will be added to the note. The basic design of the table will look like this, but don’t worry as we’ll add more rows and columns below (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech ) Step 6: When you want to add more lines, position the cursor over any of the horizontal lines in the left corner of the table, and tap the blue icon of “+”. You will notice small marbles on top of this thicker side edge. Just position the mouse cursor over them to show the “+” button (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 7: now, if you want to add more columns, place the cursor on top of one of the available columns and tap the blue “+” icon. The same marbles appear at the top edge of the table. That’s why you increase the amount of columns in your table (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) How to create tables in Evernote on iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Step 1: Open the Evernote app and tap “+ New”. As soon as you open the Evernote app on iOS, there will be this option for create a new note or task (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 2: Touch “Note”. To add a table, go to the “Note” option (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho /Canaltech) Step 3: Touch the blue “+” sign. Tap this blue button to open a new options menu (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 4: select the option “Table”. Select “Table”, to start creating a table in Evernote (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 5: the initial drawing of the table will be added to the note. By default, this will be the initial drawing of the table (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6:

to add more lines, tap the side edge until the blue “+” sign appears. Each tap on this option adds a new line to the table.

By simply tapping this thicker edge on the side, Evernote will show blue “+” buttons. For each touch, a new line is added (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 7:

If you want to add more columns, tap the border top to show the blue “+” sign.

To add new columns, do the same thing, but instead of touching the side, tap the top edge of the table (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

And ready! See how easy it is to create new tables in the Evernote program and app?

