volkswagen-t-cross-2022-multimedia-center-will-be-the-same-as-the-corolla-sedan

Wings, a company from Pernambuco specialized in automotive technology that agreed with Toyota the production of multimedia centers for the Corolla sedan models in 2020, will also have its product on board a Volkswagen bestseller: the SUV T-Cross. The confirmation was made this Thursday () by João Marcelo Barros, co-founder of Wings, to the website Motor1.

“The semiconductor crisis pressured the chain to create new versions of the cars. This caused Wings to start working in cooperation with assemblers and associations to meet market demand”, he explained. According to him, entertainment-oriented accessories are important when choosing a car and, therefore, Wings exclusively serves dealerships and automakers.

The model that will equip the T-Cross is exactly the same. even though it will now serve Toyota sedan customers. This means that the plant, which was named Infotainment VW Play, will have , 1 inch, buttons built into the panel and Android operating system, which gives access to Play Store apps such as Google Maps, Spotify and Waze.