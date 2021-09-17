volkswagen-t-cross-2022-multimedia-center-will-be-the-same-as-the-corolla-sedan

Wings, a company from Pernambuco specialized in automotive technology that agreed with Toyota the production of multimedia centers for the Corolla sedan models in 2020, will also have its product on board a Volkswagen bestseller: the SUV T-Cross. The confirmation was made this Thursday () by João Marcelo Barros, co-founder of Wings, to the website Motor1.
“The semiconductor crisis pressured the chain to create new versions of the cars. This caused Wings to start working in cooperation with assemblers and associations to meet market demand”, he explained. According to him, entertainment-oriented accessories are important when choosing a car and, therefore, Wings exclusively serves dealerships and automakers.
The model that will equip the T-Cross is exactly the same. even though it will now serve Toyota sedan customers. This means that the plant, which was named Infotainment VW Play, will have , 1 inch, buttons built into the panel and Android operating system, which gives access to Play Store apps such as Google Maps, Spotify and Waze.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! It is not possible, however, to mirror the smartphone screen, be it Android or iOS. This, by the way, is the main downgrade in comparison with the multimedia center that used to equip the Toyota model. Image: Disclosure/Volkswagen
Premium line
In a statement published on its official website, Volkswagen detailed other equipment that will become part of the models that make up the T-Cross line 2020. The 25 TSI version, for example, is now offered with a modern instrument panel with an 8-inch screen and 25% digital, the same as in Taos Comfortline.
The T-Cross Highline and Comfortline variants are still available from the factory with the Active Info Display instrument panel, which has a color screen ,25 inches “fully configurable” by brand. In addition, the T-Cross now delivers in Comfortline and Highline versions the smartphone charging by induction, or wireless, and the multifunctional steering wheel, which was already found in Taos and Nivus.
Source: Motor1, Volkswagen
