how-to-use-the-my-list-feature-in-star+

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 17, 2021
Similar to other streaming platforms, Star+ (Android | iOS | Web) also offers its subscribers the My List feature. Through it, you can add and control movies, series and even events that you would like to watch later.

With the resource, whenever you have no idea what to watch, you can find options that were previously saved in a single environment. If that’s your intention, be aware that you can use the Star+ My List feature quickly and conveniently on your mobile and PC. Check out below how!

On your cell phone

Step 1: Open the Star+ app on your mobile and, on the home screen, search for movies, series or even live content to watch.

Access Star+ on your mobile and search for content to watch (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: Open a movie page and click “My List” to add it to the list.

Go to a movie page and tap “My List” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3

: Go to a series page and tap “My List”.

Go to a movie page and tap and m “My List” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4

: it is also possible add live events to your list. The procedure is similar to the previous steps.

Access the page of an event and tap “My List” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: access the “My List” tab in the center of the lower menu to see the saved contents. The list will save live events, series, movies and reruns — saved events that are available for two weeks after the original broadcast date.

Access the “My List” tab in the bottom menu to see the contents saved in it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6

: To remove an item from the list, go back to your page and tap “My List” to remove the “Confirm” icon.

For remove content from your list, go to its page and tap “My List” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

On PC

Step 1

: open the Star+ app on the PC and on the screen initial, search for movies, series or even c Live content to watch.

Access Star+ on PC and search for content to watch (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: open a movie page and click the “+” icon to add it to the list.

Go to a movie page and click on “+” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3

: access the page of a series and click on the “+”.

Go to a series page and click on “+” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4

: it is also possible to add events live on your list. The procedure is similar to the previous steps.

Go to an event page and click “+” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5

: access the “My List” tab on the top menu to see the saved contents. The list will save live events, series, movies and reruns — saved events that are available for two weeks after the original broadcast date.

Access the “My List” tab in the top menu to see the contents saved in it (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 6

: To remove an item from the list, go back to its page and click on the icon of “Confirm”.

To remove a content from your list, go to its page and click “Confirm” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You can now use Star+’s My List feature.

