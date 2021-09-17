us-government-websites-display-flawed-pornography-used-by-scammers

Several US government websites, with addresses ending in .gov and .mil, since 50, are displaying pornography or spam ads when accessed. A researcher, after evaluating the case, discovered that the situation is due to a failure in a common software on the pages. intelligence that aided UAE in espionage

Zach Edwards, a security researcher, was able to trace the source of the problems to software provided by Laserfiche, a company contracted by the US government. USA offering digital solutions used by the FBI, CIA, US Treasury, military and various other US official bodies.

The software used on the affected sites is Laserfiche Forms, used for pages to collect, process and route information from forms. The program has a vulnerability that allows unauthenticated users to upload files and make them available in the virtual location, being able to modify everything from advertisements to the layout of the address.