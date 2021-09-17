24 temporarily free apps and games for Android this Friday (17)

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 17, 2021
0
24-temporarily-free-apps-and-games-for-android-this-friday-(17)

Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend is just around the corner—Friday! Today (19), as always,

Canaltech

brings together a set of temporarily free apps, games and icon packs for you to try without spending a penny.

  • Where’s the bus?: how to use the app for public transport in SP

The best apps for those who use public transport

The best free apps for Android

The collection of the day accumulates 19 everyday apps, assorted games and icon packs to redecorate the phone’s main screen. It’s not a record day like it was in previous weeks, but it’s still an excellent set to give your Android a boost.

Everything on this list is zero valued for a limited time, so it’s good to enjoy it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the app.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Apps

Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro (R$ 8,24) – Sound equalizer

How much can I spend? Premium Expense Tracker (R$ 09,79) – Financial control

Pro Qamp – MP3 Player – Music Player (BRL 4,

) – Music Player

BabyBook – Diary of Baby development (R$ 9,2481) – Assistant for fathers and mothers

Games

  • AceSpeeder3 (BRL 4,79) – Action

    • FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rythm Game (R$ 3,19) – Casual

The House: Action-horror (R$ 0,89) – Horror

  • Infinity Dungeon 2 – Offline Defense (BRL 2,

    • ) – RPG

  • Missile Dude RPG: Offline tap tap hero (BRL 6,

    • ) – Action

  • Infinity Dungeon: Offline RPG Adventure (BRL 2,

    • ) – RPG

  • A-2481 (BRL 0,99 ) – Horror

    Infinity Flight – Flight Simulator (BRL 4,99) – Casual

    Princess Currency: Offline Retro RPG Quest (R$ 2,2481) – RPG

  • DungeonCorp. PLATINUM An automatic collection game (R$ 8,79) – RPG
  • Everybody’s RPG (BRL 4,59) – RPG

    Live or die: Survival Pro (BRL 4,59) – Action

  • Cytus II (BRL 7,49) – Casual

    Pixel dungeons and heroes (Dungeon & PixelHero) VIP (R$ 9, ) – RPG

    Icon Pack

    One UI Icon Pack – Samsung Icons & Wallpapers (R$ 3,)

  • Rozo Glass – Icon Pack (R$ 2,19)

    Mavon – Icon Pack (R$4,49)

    Rentrox – Icon Pack (R$ 2,19)

    Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack (BRL 4,49)

    Mogon – Icon Pack (R$ 5,2481)

    • If any offer sounded cool to you, tell me what it was down there!

    Did you like this article?

      Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

      2481 2481

      2481 2481

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 17, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button