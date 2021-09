The original musical, at the time, was a critical success and awarded ten Oscars, three Golden Globes and two Grammys, among others. The story was inspired by the classic work Romeo and Juliet, by William Shakespeare, approaching a forbidden romance between two young men from different rival gangs.

The cast of the musical features Ansel Elgort, who plays Tony; in addition to Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalia), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Krupke) and Rita Moreno (Valentina).

