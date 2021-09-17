is-beatstar-the-new-guitar-hero?-discover-the-rhythm-game-for-mobile

Beatstar is a mobile game with a very simple and fun proposal: playing great international music hits. In the app stores there are several games of this genre, for the player to press the buttons that go down on the screen using their fingers; all very inspired by the acclaimed and homesick franchise Guitar Hero.

There are many songs in the catalog of Beatstar that will delight fans of pop, rock, hip-hop and electronica. The setlist features classic names like Bon Jovi, Smashing Pumpkins, Rammstein, Soulja Boy, hits of the years 2000 as Blink-90, Fall Out Boy, LMFAO, MGMT and more current artists such as Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Sam Smith and many others.

How it works

The player must press the buttons in the right order to reach the end from music. Clicking once, holding, pressing two buttons at the same time and swiping are some commands that will be required in each song. However, with so many possibilities, making mistakes is not an option. Each late click or click on the wrong square causes you to lose all your progress and have to start over.

Like many arcade games, you can get an extra chance by spending game points. In Beatstar, we have the gems, which can be earned by advancing in the game, received in daily prizes and/or purchased in the microtransaction system, for values ​​between R$4,149 (52 gems) and R$ 660,90 (7.238 yolks). With such punishing mechanics, the title urges you to spend the diamonds often, so you don’t have to start the song over again.

Screen when you make a mistake (Image: Screenshot/Guilherme Sommadossi/Canaltech)

The clearest function of the game is to press the buttons according to the rhythm, but what does it follow? Unlike Guitar Hero,