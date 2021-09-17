is-beatstar-the-new-guitar-hero?-discover-the-rhythm-game-for-mobile

Beatstar is a mobile game with a very simple and fun proposal: playing great international music hits. In the app stores there are several games of this genre, for the player to press the buttons that go down on the screen using their fingers; all very inspired by the acclaimed and homesick franchise Guitar Hero.
There are many songs in the catalog of Beatstar that will delight fans of pop, rock, hip-hop and electronica. The setlist features classic names like Bon Jovi, Smashing Pumpkins, Rammstein, Soulja Boy, hits of the years 2000 as Blink-90, Fall Out Boy, LMFAO, MGMT and more current artists such as Lady Gaga, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Sam Smith and many others.
How it works
The player must press the buttons in the right order to reach the end from music. Clicking once, holding, pressing two buttons at the same time and swiping are some commands that will be required in each song. However, with so many possibilities, making mistakes is not an option. Each late click or click on the wrong square causes you to lose all your progress and have to start over.
Like many arcade games, you can get an extra chance by spending game points. In Beatstar, we have the gems, which can be earned by advancing in the game, received in daily prizes and/or purchased in the microtransaction system, for values between R$4,149 (52 gems) and R$ 660,90 (7.238 yolks). With such punishing mechanics, the title urges you to spend the diamonds often, so you don’t have to start the song over again.
The clearest function of the game is to press the buttons according to the rhythm, but what does it follow? Unlike Guitar Hero,
- which was based on guitar riffs and chords, this game oscillates between accompanying the artist’s voice, electronic beats and bass lines (bass). Regardless of the musical genre, the game will oscillate between each sound to keep the player attentive and try to make him miss.
-
How to unlock more songs
The game progression itself will release more and more hits, of various musical styles. Going from level 1 to 11, new songs, and with higher difficulties, are being unlocked. In addition, there are themed boxes, which can be purchased by 149 gems or redeemed with tokens earned throughout the gameplay.
(Image: Screen Capture/Guilherme Sommadossi/Canaltech)
However, these received boxes are a gift from Greek. They take minutes or hours to open and you can only have three at a time. Once you have the max and are waiting for one to open, the game won’t let you play until the timer runs out. They can be opened with the gems, but it is not something that is worth that much.
(Image: Screen Capture/Screen Capture)
Tips for advancing the game
Besides the song points help in the progression, Beatstar also has a score between players — if you log in with your Facebook, you can see your friends’ scores. Naturally, this adds a bit of competitiveness to the experience.
To do well in the game, it’s important to follow a few steps. The first one is to find out if you have more agility with your thumbs or index fingers, and how they fit into your cell phone. After that, see if it’s worth playing holding the device with both hands and squeezing it with your thumbs or resting the device on the table and clicking with the “puncher”.
The second tip is to start with songs that you like and have more affinity. This will help you get used to the game and also motivate you to get the most points from the same song.
505031
(Image: Screen Capture/Guilherme Sommadossi/Canaltech)
Train a lot, but vary the songs. Hearing the same beat over and over and missing the buttons can lead to greater frustration. So, practicing the same song twice and then switching is a more relaxed way to do it
The fourth tip is to contain the emotion and not spend so many gems to not lose progress — the songs aren’t available in full, so they’re not that long. As the game progresses, the songs become more difficult and require more actions, so reserve the items for when you’re almost at the end of that electronica full of twists and turns.
Beatstar is available for free on the App Store for iOS devices and the Google Play Store for Android.
