sandman-series-will-adapt-some-of-the-most-complicated-stories-from-the-comic-book

For him, Sandman will be a very faithful adaptation of Gaiman’s cult comics — and that was the reason that the screenwriters embraced all this complexity. Therefore, he says he is very proud of the direction the series is taking.

All this care to talk about loyalty to the comics is quite understandable, since fans of Sandman have already shown themselves to be quite passionate about the original work and even purists in relation to any modification. So much so that, during the revelation of the cast, many even challenged Neil Gaiman himself for the choices made, as paradoxical as that may be.

On other occasions, David Goyer already had talked a little more about the tone the series would take, describing it mainly as weird and weird, albeit in a good way. And this becomes clearer when we see him talk about the concern to bring the complexity of the original stories, which are full not only of a very heavy thematic load, but also a very dense narrative and full of symbolism. Remember that Neil Gaiman is involved in the project, which brings a lot of feedback to this entire adaptation.

The expectation is that the series will be able to translate well all the symbolism of the original work (Reproduction/DC Comics)