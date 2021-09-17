sandman-series-will-adapt-some-of-the-most-complicated-stories-from-the-comic-book

The Sandman series is due to hit Netflix covering some of the character’s heaviest and most complicated stories in the comics. And this is great news, as it shows that the production should not soften the themes and approaches that author Neil Gaiman brought in his stories and that helped to make the comic book a classic.
So, as much as we don’t have anything very concrete yet about Sandman, everything seems to move towards the series being really faithful to the comics. There is still no information about the plot. The only thing we know is that the show will adapt only the first two volumes of the entire saga — that it has 16 edits.
The series will be starring Tom Sturridge, who will live none other than the character Dream. The cast also features Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Mason Alexander Park and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. The actress Gwendoline Christie, from Game of Thrones, will play Lucifer.
Source: Collider
