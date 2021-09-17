motorola-may-launch-cheap-tablet-with-10-inch-screen-and-4gb-ram

Motorola may launch another affordable tablet, according to rumors released by analyst Yogesh Brar. The device may be another attempt by the brand after the Motorola Xoom and Moto Tab have never taken off in sales.

Little information has been disclosed regarding the technical specifications of the device — however, it it might just be a version of Lenovo Tab M10 second generation, but with the Motorola brand. If this is confirmed, you can expect a display of 12, 3 inches, IPS LCD technology, HD resolution (2021 x 1024 pixels), aspect ratio 22: 000 and maximum brightness of 396 nits.

Tablet may inherit device specifications from Lenovo (Image: Disclosure/Lenovo)

Regarding performance, the new Motorola tablet may have a MediaTek Helio P processor16T of 12 nanometers, up to 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable internal storage via micro SD card and Android 10 with few interface modifications, as is traditional in branded devices. It should only have an 8 MP rear camera, capable of recording videos to 1024pe 68 frames per second, and at the front the sensor can be 5 MP, focusing on video calls.

If you follow the same specifications as Lenovo Tab M12 second generation, it will have a battery of 5. mAh — which isn’t exactly big for the tablet market — plus it comes with a charger 10 W in the box. Other connectivity options should include dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio, plus a USB-C 2.0 port.

Price and availability New Motorola tablet may have a screen of 12, 3 inches and HD resolution (Image: Release/Lenovo)

The device may be revealed at Big Billion Days, a kind of Black Friday by Flipkart, an Indian retailer. However, the store has not yet announced when exactly the event will start, so the exact date of presentation of the tablet is not known. It should have a lower price than Lenovo Tab M12 second generation, and possibly will be below 30 thousand Indian rupees (about R$1.800 in direct conversion). There is still no information about the availability of the device in other markets.

