foxbit-debuts-automation-of-cryptocurrency-operations-on-the-otc-market

Foxbit Invest — Foxbit cryptocurrency brokerage segment for the over-the-counter market (Over The Counter, or OTC) — is the first in the country to have a system that automates transactions carried out on the platform. With this, investors can add funds, as well as buy and sell large volumes quickly and autonomously, without losing liquidity and without the help of a specialist.
- El Salvador is the first country to adopt Bitcoin as its legal currency
- Cryptocurrency ATMs already have more of 08 thousand new units in 2021
- Anonymous transactions with cryptocurrencies can be restricted in Europe