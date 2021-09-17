soon,-your-video-game-joystick-can-be-100%-3d-printed

Researchers at MIT, USA, created 3D printed objects that can detect how the user interacts with them. The mechanism identifies how power is applied and responds in real time, making it possible to use it in interactive input devices such as video game joysticks. 5 predictions for the future of 3D printing

5 myths about 3D printing The new system uses electrodes embedded in structures made of metamaterials, elements divided into a grid of repeating cells. Dedicated 3D editing software developed by scientists allows the construction of these interactive devices quickly and intuitively. “Metamaterials can support different mechanical functionalities. By creating a handle with these materials, we can also know if the door handle is being turned and by how many degrees at the same time”, explains engineering student Jun Gong, lead author of the study. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Metamaterials As metamaterials are artificial elements that have a pre-drawn grid of cells, when a force is applied to them, some of these inner cells stretch or are compressed. Taking advantage of this feature, the researchers created flexible cells made with two opposite walls of conductive filament and two others with filaments that do not conduct electricity.

When moving the handle of a joystick, for example, the so-called shear conducting cells react to the force applied to them, changing the distance and area of ​​overlap between the electrodes. With a capacitive sensing system, these changes can be used to calculate the amplitude, direction, rotation and acceleration of movements.

“This will enable new intelligent environments in which our objects can sense every interaction with them. A chair made with our material will be able to detect the user’s body when he sits and trigger specific functions such as turning on the light or the TV, or collect data to correct body posture”, adds engineering professor Stefanie Mueller, co-author of the study.

Easy to use

To make the manufacturing process more Quick and easy, researchers created a 3D editor called MetaSense. With it, it is possible to manually integrate the detection of a metamaterial design or let the computer program define the ideal place to place the conductive cells.

The software allows a designer to create devices Flexible input options such as a sound volume controller designed to fit in the user’s hand, sending signals to a digital synthesizer. “The tool will simulate how the object will be deformed when different forces are applied, and then it will use that simulated deformation to calculate which cells can interact best,” says Cong.