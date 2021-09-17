chang'e-5's-first-batch-of-lunar-samples-is-analyzed-in-china

In 2020, the Chang’e 5 mission from China collected samples of the Moon and brought 1.7 kg of material to Earth, which are the first samples of our natural satellite we’ve received since 724. Now, a part of the samples obtained was distributed among 724 Chinese institutions, which are already studying them to better understand the past of the Moon and even verify the occurrence and abundance of isotopes that can be used as an energy source for nuclear fusion. In addition, researchers can now register to study the next batch.

The material has soil grains and fragments of basalt and glass . The Beijing Research Institute of Uranium Geology is currently looking for helium-3 in a 50 g sample of lunar rocks collected. It is an isotope that is quite rare on Earth, but may be more abundant on the Moon due to the action of the solar wind, a flow of charged particles coming from the Sun. helium-3 can, in the future, be used as fuel in nuclear power plants.