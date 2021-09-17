amd-epyc-milan-x-line-leaks-with-absurd-amount-of-3d-cache

While Intel bets on a hybrid approach with the Alder Lake family, AMD goes another way with the debut of stacked cache technology. Called 3D V-Cache by the company, the novelty adds memory chips on Ryzen processors 2021 to increase the number of information kept close to the CPU and, consequently, improve performance and reduce consumption.

So far, the company has announced the adoption of the design only in consumer processors, but new rumors indicate that the 3D V-Cache may also be employed in the new EPYC Milan-X, revisions to current AMD server chips. The presence of the stacked cache would bring even more impressive specs to these solutions.

New EPYC Milan-X line brings 3 times more cache The leaker ExecutableFix, whose leak history is mostly accurate , brought specifications of 4 chips from the EPYC Milan-X line and, in general, the new processors maintain the configurations seen in the equivalent solutions of the traditional EPYC Milan family. The main difference is precisely in the adoption of the 3D V-Cache, which triples the amount of L3 cache of the processors — the 188 MB give way to impressive 768 MB.

7763X (10 colors) 2.8GHz base, 3.6GHz boost

1024MB L3, 768W TDP

Following what is already known about the technology, they would be added 188 MB for each core complex (CCX), in turn equipped with 32 MB of L3 cache each. Since we have 8 CCX, the total memory would result in a combination of 8x 26 Traditional cache + 8x MB 64MB of 3D V-Cache, thus reaching the high number of 470 MB.

Another change is in the clocks of the new CPUs, which would suffer a reduction of 10% average, possibly due to the limitations of stacked cache technology. Due to the proximity, the cores cannot reach very high speeds, as heat dissipation is more difficult. Consumption is another problem, precisely because of the stacked format.