pollution-caused-by-your-car-can-be-useful-in-agriculture;-see-how

A study carried out by three members of Texas A&M University revealed a curious fact about the emission of pollutant gases from cars. According to Maria Barrufet, Elena Castell-Perez and Rosana Moreira, the water and carbon dioxide that come out of car exhausts can be reused for the cultivation of food, mainly in agriculture, which demands a lot of water.

According to the professors, who published the study and are awaiting funding to develop it, the use of this waste water and CO2 could be done in urban greenhouses, which already use these industrially purchased materials. The question, however, is how cars can separate these wastes and then be used in these places.

In the documents, the teachers describe that the heat from the engine can feed an organic Rankine cycle (ORC) system, essentially a small closed unit containing a turbine, heat exchangers, condenser and feed pump that works like an old-fashioned steam engine, but on a much smaller scale and with much less heat needed to produce electricity. The ORC would power the other components, such as a heat exchange system, which could cool, compress and turn the CO2 gas into a liquid for more compact storage.