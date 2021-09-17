pollution-caused-by-your-car-can-be-useful-in-agriculture;-see-how

A study carried out by three members of Texas A&M University revealed a curious fact about the emission of pollutant gases from cars. According to Maria Barrufet, Elena Castell-Perez and Rosana Moreira, the water and carbon dioxide that come out of car exhausts can be reused for the cultivation of food, mainly in agriculture, which demands a lot of water.
According to the professors, who published the study and are awaiting funding to develop it, the use of this waste water and CO2 could be done in urban greenhouses, which already use these industrially purchased materials. The question, however, is how cars can separate these wastes and then be used in these places.
In the documents, the teachers describe that the heat from the engine can feed an organic Rankine cycle (ORC) system, essentially a small closed unit containing a turbine, heat exchangers, condenser and feed pump that works like an old-fashioned steam engine, but on a much smaller scale and with much less heat needed to produce electricity. The ORC would power the other components, such as a heat exchange system, which could cool, compress and turn the CO2 gas into a liquid for more compact storage.
For comparison purposes and for the size of this discovery, the measurements are as follows: an average car can produce about 5 tons of CO2 and 10 a thousand liters of water per year. Greenhouses and urban farms need approximately 2kg of CO2 and 21 liters of water to grow 1kg of any vegetable. This would be dystopian and could even influence the electrification of the automotive market. Now Barrufet, Castell-Perez and Moreira are actively seeking funding to continue their work. While research into improving devices for large-scale CO2 capture is already underway in labs and industries across the United States, there is nothing the size of what they have developed. The estimation of the professors is that a really usable prototype will be ready in 10 years.
For comparison purposes and for the size of this discovery, the measurements are as follows: an average car can produce about 5 tons of CO2 and 10 a thousand liters of water per year. Greenhouses and urban farms need approximately 2kg of CO2 and 21 liters of water to grow 1kg of any vegetable. This would be dystopian and could even influence the electrification of the automotive market.
Now Barrufet, Castell-Perez and Moreira are actively seeking funding to continue their work. While research into improving devices for large-scale CO2 capture is already underway in labs and industries across the United States, there is nothing the size of what they have developed. The estimation of the professors is that a really usable prototype will be ready in 10 years.
