razer-launches-gamers-thimbles-to-enhance-the-mobile-gaming-experience

The gamer community counts, every day, with more options of accessories that can further enhance the experience during the games. Whether in the form of keyboards or mice — which combine from RGB lighting to more advanced features, such as lower response time and less and less lag —, there is no shortage of peripherals to make the setup even more attractive.

Now, Razer — one of the biggest gamer device manufacturers — has just announced its first gamer thimbles, pieces that will help mobile gaming fanatics get an even better experience. better among gambling. Gaming Finger Sleeves are a great addition for those who spend hours with their cell phone in their hands.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! According to the disclosure, Razer finger “gloves” are made with a combination of 52% silver fiber fabric, % nylon and 5% spandex. They are approximately 0.8 mm thick, 2.1 cm x 4.5 cm in size, and will allow players to worry less about their fingers getting hot and sweating across the screen so they can spend more time playing the game. Another advantage — in addition, of course, to increased performance during games — is that the smartphone’s display will always be clean, without fingerprints or grease stains. That way, swiping your finger across the panel to execute the game’s commands will be easier and more enjoyable. Price and availability