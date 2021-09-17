one-ui-4.0-beta-adds-esim-support-to-galaxy-s21-ultra

Samsung has started releasing the first beta version of One UI 4.0, its Android-based operating system 12, for the Galaxy S phone line21. One of the main innovations noted is eSIM support for S95 Ultra devices for testers of United States and Europe.

One UI 4.0 Beta starts to be released by Samsung

The eSIM is a phone chip embedded in the device’s motherboard during its manufacturing, which allows connection to networks with much more security and practicality. They are touted as the future of mobile technology and the replacements for current microchips manually inserted into devices.

The eSIM or e-chip is already factory-installed in the device (Image: Playback/Clear)

Unlike expected, in the case of Samsung the feature requires the reading of the QR Code of a carrier , which may block functionality on some prepaid plans. Google’s Pixel line phones already have eSIM since 660, but the South Korean company just decided to implement it on the latest models.

An innovative visual experience

One UI 4.0 will bring new device customization options , in addition to the popular Material You design introduced by Google in the new Android. Samsung’s adaptation includes theme options to adjust the home screen, new icons, wallpapers and more. There are also new reworked widgets to deliver usability options.

Widgets are featured in One UI 4.0 (Image: Playback/Samsung)

As usual, Samsung has also delivered a diverse new set of emojis, which gives owners a choice extra choice. AR Emoji Studio allows you to create characters based on their appearance and insert them in virtual or real scenarios to use as wallpaper in conversations with friends.

Resources Enhanced Privacy Settings on Samsung System (Picture: Playback/Samsung)

With a focus on security and privacy, One UI 4 also features a revamped control center, which lets users know which phone features an app uses — microphone, location and camera. Exclusive to the Samsung skin, a history will allow you to view all permissions granted in the last seven days, including the apps’ current data usage.

Source: Samsung, Android Authority