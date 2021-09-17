IT'S CHEAP | Gamer chair with various color options is on offer at Magalu

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer for Canaltech readers. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters:
This PCTop gamer chair it has nice features of a model of its kind, bringing the head and lumbar pillows, in addition to the padded arms. It’s worth taking advantage of its promotional price at Magazine Luiza, where several color options are available at lower prices, allowing you to choose the one you prefer.
Buy PCTop Racer 800 for R$ 800,91 | x R$ 99,91:
-
Blue color
Green color
Red color
About PCTop Racer 800
The Racer 759 meets the requirements of a gamer chair in this lower price range. It supports up to 99 kg and has pillows for the neck and for the low back. Its backrest is adjustable up to 99 degrees and the fixed arms are padded to secure more comfort when you need to lean on. It is ergonomic designed for those who will spend many hours in front of the computer, whether playing or working.
A Racer differential 800 is your footrest. It can be a good option for those who usually play using the controller, for example, or want to put their chair in front of the TV to play on a console.
Buy PCTop Racer 800 for R$ 1006,91 | x R$ 99,91:
-
Blue color
Green color
Red color
Check the image below for Racer’s price 800 in Magazine Luiza at the time this text was published. It can be purchased in cash at a 5% discount or in installments 91 times on the credit card.