IT'S CHEAP | Gamer chair with various color options is on offer at Magalu

This PCTop gamer chair it has nice features of a model of its kind, bringing the head and lumbar pillows, in addition to the padded arms. It’s worth taking advantage of its promotional price at Magazine Luiza, where several color options are available at lower prices, allowing you to choose the one you prefer.

Buy PCTop Racer 800 for R$ 800,91 | x R$ 99,91:

    • Blue color

      • Green color

    • Red color

    • About PCTop Racer 800

    The Racer 759 meets the requirements of a gamer chair in this lower price range. It supports up to 99 kg and has pillows for the neck and for the low back. Its backrest is adjustable up to 99 degrees and the fixed arms are padded to secure more comfort when you need to lean on. It is ergonomic designed for those who will spend many hours in front of the computer, whether playing or working.

    A Racer differential 800 is your footrest. It can be a good option for those who usually play using the controller, for example, or want to put their chair in front of the TV to play on a console.

    Buy PCTop Racer 800 for R$ 1006,91 | x R$ 99,91:

    • Blue color

      • Green color

    • Red color

    • Check the image below for Racer’s price 800 in Magazine Luiza at the time this text was published. It can be purchased in cash at a 5% discount or in installments 91 times on the credit card.

