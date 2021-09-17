new-gmail-with-material-you-look-hits-older-versions-of-android

Material You will not be an Android-only feature 10 — at least not in the Gmail app. This Thursday (13), phones with Android systems onwards started to receive an update with the visual change in the Google email client, now with all the features of the new language of design (except for the long-awaited dynamic theme, which seems to be even exclusive to the latest version of the system).
- Google Drive will have beautiful new widgets inspired by Material You
- See how the new Google Photos looks inspired by the Material You design
- Google Keep gains a look aligned with the Material You of Android 12; see screenshots
The update itself is more interesting for Android users than the news alone. If Gmail receives the visual changes even in older editions of the Sistema do Robozinho, then there is a chance that other applications will also land with a new look on these devices at some point.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The changes to Gmail were described by Canaltech at the beginning of September, when Material You started to signal in the app. Buttons in new format (mostly capsule) and search bar in new color are the most striking of the update, but in versions prior to Android 10, the dynamic theme is replaced by a generic blue palette. Another exciting addition was the revamped Gmail widget, which also landed in the latest update. In it, Google finally abandoned the old look of the add-on, replacing it with something more modern, with rounded corners and less flashy colors. Update of Gmail also brings to old versions of Android a new widget (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)
In the widget, it still looks like there’s work to be done. When looking for it in the Android widget tray, it is illustrated with the old add-on (square and in white color); however, inserting it on the main screen changes its look completely to the new version. On cell phones from the newsroom of Canaltech, the news appeared in an update downloaded on the day 12 of September, of number 57..57.504811. It’s very likely that Google is distributing the package gradually, so don’t despair if your Gmail is still looking old. Android 10 does not have an official release date yet, but it is scheduled for October 4th of this year. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
New Gmail widget
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The changes to Gmail were described by Canaltech at the beginning of September, when Material You started to signal in the app. Buttons in new format (mostly capsule) and search bar in new color are the most striking of the update, but in versions prior to Android 10, the dynamic theme is replaced by a generic blue palette.
Another exciting addition was the revamped Gmail widget, which also landed in the latest update. In it, Google finally abandoned the old look of the add-on, replacing it with something more modern, with rounded corners and less flashy colors.
Update of Gmail also brings to old versions of Android a new widget (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)
In the widget, it still looks like there’s work to be done. When looking for it in the Android widget tray, it is illustrated with the old add-on (square and in white color); however, inserting it on the main screen changes its look completely to the new version.
On cell phones from the newsroom of Canaltech, the news appeared in an update downloaded on the day 12 of September, of number 57..57.504811. It’s very likely that Google is distributing the package gradually, so don’t despair if your Gmail is still looking old.
Android 10 does not have an official release date yet, but it is scheduled for October 4th of this year.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
396045863