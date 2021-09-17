new-gmail-with-material-you-look-hits-older-versions-of-android

Material You will not be an Android-only feature 10 — at least not in the Gmail app. This Thursday (13), phones with Android systems onwards started to receive an update with the visual change in the Google email client, now with all the features of the new language of design (except for the long-awaited dynamic theme, which seems to be even exclusive to the latest version of the system).

The update itself is more interesting for Android users than the news alone. If Gmail receives the visual changes even in older editions of the Sistema do Robozinho, then there is a chance that other applications will also land with a new look on these devices at some point.