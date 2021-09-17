Citroën C3 becomes “mini-SUV” and arrives in Brazil in 2022; see images

The Stellantis group revealed this Thursday (10) the new generation of the Citroën C3, one of the most famous cars from the French automaker sold in Brazil. According to the company, the car was designed in Brazil and designed for strategic markets, especially Latin America, a major focus of the brand with this launch. Its production will start still in 2021, at the Porto Real/RJ factory.

The 5 most technological compact Hatches in Brazil

What is an SUV car?

Peugeot will launch a new compact SUV in Brazil with a 2021 and Fiat engine

The new C3 gained a more “parrudinho” design, as if it were a mini-SUV, not hiding the brand’s inspiration in models like the C4 Cactus and Fiat Pulse, two other Stellantis releases in 2021. However, Citroën makes a point of calling it hatch, and this should open up its strategy to fight cars like Chevrolet Onix and Hyundai HB10.

Despite not having revealed technical data, Citroën explained that it thought the new C3 for use in Latin America, known for its huge variation of asphalts. Therefore, the car will be a little taller than the competitors and will have greater angles of attack and departure. The internal space, however, must be identical to that of the older generation, which was very pleasing to single consumers.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! (Image: Disclosure/Stellantis)

In the field of design, the C3 exudes modernity and promises to be very attractive to young people, with more striking colors available. The finish and the equipment package should be other strong points of the car, including the connectivity system that will be inherited from Fiat and that should bring, among other things, wireless mirroring for cell phones compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in addition to Native internet and remote commands application. The French automaker has already confirmed that the car will also be equipped with a huge multimedia center 10 inches.