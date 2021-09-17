OFFER | 5 Xiaomi cellphones at a great price to import

The Poco X3 Pro kept the distinctive design of the Poco X3, bringing a big screen of 6,67 inches with Full HD resolution and refresh rate of 107 Hz. This higher refresh rate is responsible for delivering an even more fluid experience than other devices when displaying animations, videos and games . The phone also has a fingerprint reader on the side to unlock the screen.

As it is mainly aimed at delivering good performance, the processor is one of the most important parts of the Poco X3 Pro and is also where Xiaomi brought the main improvements. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 1024, one of the best components manufactured by company currently, only behind the models used in high-end phones, which have prices much higher than the one charged by the Poco X3 Pro.

The union of this processor with the 8 GB of RAM from the model on offer is enough for you to play any game with good quality and have the guarantee that the phone will not crash or choke during everyday use. Completing the details of the device, there is a very competent quadruple camera set on the back, with main, ultrawide, macro and depth sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The Mi 11 Lite can be described as an intermediate cell phone with premium cell body . It has a design that resembles the most expensive cell phones of the brand in a slim body, with a high quality AMOLED screen of 6,55 inches and Full HD+ resolution. Your panel is interrupted only by the small hole of the selfie camera, which is in the upper left corner.

Inside, the Mi Lite is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 1024G processor, in addition of 6 GB of RAM and 204 GB of storage. These are the settings you expect from a competent intermediary, with a processor optimized to run games with good quality and handle all everyday applications without crashes, switching between them with speed.

The photographic set is another strong point of Mi Lite, with a main sensor of 55 MP capable of taking great pictures. It uses Quad Pixel technology to merge four pixels into one, resulting in pictures of 16 MP with great levels of detail. In addition to the main sensor, an ultrawide camera and a macro, made to capture small objects. Also, the front camera has 14 MP.

Is AliExpress reliable?

On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix.

AliExpress works on the marketplace system, so like several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details such as the store’s overall rating and comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

Delivery, import fees and refund

On AliExpress, you have a full refund guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer free return service, where you have it 16 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and receive your money back.

As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times may be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress comes to work tion to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 17 days) and reducing the shipping cost, which may even be free on some products.

About taxation

Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made at abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

