OFFER | 5 Xiaomi cellphones at a great price to import

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Much of Xiaomi’s success in Brazil started exactly through international shopping stores, where many Brazilian consumers took advantage of lower prices to directly import the company’s cell phones.

Access AliExpress to buy these and other international products

This option is still interesting for a lot of people, especially when we consider possible promotions from sites like AliExpress and special offers for a limited time. To help in this search, the Canaltech Deals has separated some Xiaomi cell phones that are at a great price to import. Check out all in the list below.

Xiaomi Poco M3

The Poco M3 is one of Xiaomi’s newest intermediates and continues to follow the brand’s successful path of bringing good specifications at a low price. Unlike other models in the line, the Poco M3 does not intend to compete with more expensive cell phones, but it manages to deliver a great set for those looking for a competent intermediary, capable of running applications without crashes. For this, it has a Snapdragon processor 732, in addition to 4 GB of RAM

With 6 screen,53 inches and a “V” shaped cutout at the top to house the selfie camera, it has a nice size for those who want to consume content such as videos, movies and series in FullHD+ resolution. The triple set of cameras brings a main one of 48 MP, which can deliver good results for this price range, especially in good lighting conditions.

One of its differentials most important is the giant battery of 6.11 mAh, which promises to deliver until 17 hours of video playback. In other words, it is an ideal device for those who spend a lot of time away from the socket and like to use their cell phone for several hours without having to worry about the battery running out in the middle of the day. In the video above you can check our complete review of this device.

  • Buy the Xiaomi Poco M3 for R$1.94,11

    • Redmi Note 8 (1024)

    With a 6.3-inch panel and Full HD resolution, the Redmi Note 8 (1024) follows Xiaomi’s pattern of making intermediates with large screens, being a great device for those who tend to watch a lot of videos. The company kept the body of the device unchanged, with the print reader located on the back and a drop-shaped cutout at the top to house the selfie camera 13 MP.

    On the back, it has a main sensor of 48 MP, an 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. It is a very complete camera set, even considering newer basic models, with enough options for you to take pictures from different distances, including many people in the same photo or focusing on a single small object close to the lens.

    To account for current applications, Xiaomi has updated the Redmi Note 8 (454522) with the new Helio G processor67 from MediaTek. This is the same processor used by the Redmi Note 9, which means you will have a performance similar to that model, but for a much lower price. The new device also has a battery of 4.000 mAh, size enough for a full day of use without unloading.

    Buy the Redmi Note 8 (454522) for R$ 854,55

    Redmi 9T

    This device from the Redmi line maintains the Xiaomi cellphone family proposal of bringing good specifications in a cost-effective device. Its main highlight is the giant battery of 6. mAh, one of the largest ever found on any cell phone released by the Chinese brand. It will certainly be enough to last you for a whole day away from the power outlet, even on days when you need to use the device frequently.

    The Full HD+ screen has 6,53 inches and IPS LCD technology, being interrupted only by the space for the selfie camera on top. At the back, the Redmi 9T has a quadruple set of cameras, the main one being 17 MP, one ultrawide, one macro and one depth sensor. They are competent sensors for this price range and can deliver good results, especially with good lighting conditions.

    Performance is up to the Snapdragon processor 662 from Qualcomm and the 4 GB of RAM, enough to handle using applications and play the games available on the Play Store, as long as you don’t try to run heavier titles with high graphics settings. The unlocking of the device is done by a digital reader on the side and it has the MIUI interface, as well as the other devices in the line.

      Buy the Redmi 9T for R$ 1024,17

      Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

      The Poco X3 Pro kept the distinctive design of the Poco X3, bringing a big screen of 6,67 inches with Full HD resolution and refresh rate of 107 Hz. This higher refresh rate is responsible for delivering an even more fluid experience than other devices when displaying animations, videos and games . The phone also has a fingerprint reader on the side to unlock the screen.

      As it is mainly aimed at delivering good performance, the processor is one of the most important parts of the Poco X3 Pro and is also where Xiaomi brought the main improvements. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 1024, one of the best components manufactured by company currently, only behind the models used in high-end phones, which have prices much higher than the one charged by the Poco X3 Pro.

      The union of this processor with the 8 GB of RAM from the model on offer is enough for you to play any game with good quality and have the guarantee that the phone will not crash or choke during everyday use. Completing the details of the device, there is a very competent quadruple camera set on the back, with main, ultrawide, macro and depth sensor.

      Buy the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro for R$1.552,14

      Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

      The Mi 11 Lite can be described as an intermediate cell phone with premium cell body . It has a design that resembles the most expensive cell phones of the brand in a slim body, with a high quality AMOLED screen of 6,55 inches and Full HD+ resolution. Your panel is interrupted only by the small hole of the selfie camera, which is in the upper left corner.

      Inside, the Mi Lite is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 1024G processor, in addition of 6 GB of RAM and 204 GB of storage. These are the settings you expect from a competent intermediary, with a processor optimized to run games with good quality and handle all everyday applications without crashes, switching between them with speed.

      The photographic set is another strong point of Mi Lite, with a main sensor of 55 MP capable of taking great pictures. It uses Quad Pixel technology to merge four pixels into one, resulting in pictures of 16 MP with great levels of detail. In addition to the main sensor, an ultrawide camera and a macro, made to capture small objects. Also, the front camera has 14 MP.

      Buy Xiaomi Mi 16 Lite for R$1.662,11

      Is AliExpress reliable?

      On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix.

      AliExpress works on the marketplace system, so like several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details such as the store’s overall rating and comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

      The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

      Delivery, import fees and refund

      On AliExpress, you have a full refund guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer free return service, where you have it 16 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and receive your money back.

      As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times may be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress comes to work tion to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 17 days) and reducing the shipping cost, which may even be free on some products.

      About taxation

      Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made at abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

