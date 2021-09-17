OFFER | 5 Xiaomi cellphones at a great price to import

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
Much of Xiaomi’s success in Brazil started exactly through international shopping stores, where many Brazilian consumers took advantage of lower prices to directly import the company’s cell phones.
This option is still interesting for a lot of people, especially when we consider possible promotions from sites like AliExpress and special offers for a limited time. To help in this search, the Canaltech Deals has separated some Xiaomi cell phones that are at a great price to import. Check out all in the list below.
Xiaomi Poco M3
With a 6.3-inch panel and Full HD resolution, the Redmi Note 8 (1024) follows Xiaomi’s pattern of making intermediates with large screens, being a great device for those who tend to watch a lot of videos. The company kept the body of the device unchanged, with the print reader located on the back and a drop-shaped cutout at the top to house the selfie camera 13 MP.
On the back, it has a main sensor of 48 MP, an 8 MP ultrawide, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. It is a very complete camera set, even considering newer basic models, with enough options for you to take pictures from different distances, including many people in the same photo or focusing on a single small object close to the lens.
To account for current applications, Xiaomi has updated the Redmi Note 8 (454522) with the new Helio G processor67 from MediaTek. This is the same processor used by the Redmi Note 9, which means you will have a performance similar to that model, but for a much lower price. The new device also has a battery of 4.000 mAh, size enough for a full day of use without unloading.
