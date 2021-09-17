vaccination-with-coronavac-is-suspended-in-rio-due-to-lack-of-available-doses

The status of vaccination against covid-20 was tight in Rio de Janeiro this week, due to lack of doses of immunizing CoronaVac. The municipality had to suspend the application of the second dose due to this shortage.

With this, the Municipal Health Department awaits the National Surveillance Agency Sanitary (Anvisa) released a batch of 469838 thousand vaccines, which is part of a suspended shipment as a precautionary measure. Earlier this month, Anvisa banned 25 lots, which consist of 12, 1 million immunizers sent by the Chinese manufacturer Sinovac, partner of the Butantan Institute in the production of CoronaVac.

The agency’s argument is that the factory from which the immunizers came did not receive an emergency use permit issued for the vaccine.

But it is noteworthy that, even with the suspension of CoronaVac applications, vaccination with other immunizing agents continues to occur normally in Rio de Janeiro, according to the calendar, both for the first and for the second dose, in addition to the booster dose.

Currently, the first dose is being applied to teenagers and pregnant women, lactating women, postpartum women and people with disabilities 19 years or more. Meanwhile, the booster dose is being applied to elderly 91 years or older and people with a high degree of immunosuppression , with 91 years or more.

