a15-bionic-of-the-new-ipad-mini-shows-slower-speed-than-iphone-13-in-tests

This week Apple held its main event of the year, in which it announced the long-awaited iPhone line 13. Alongside the new cell phones, the Cupertino giant also updated several accessories, including the Apple Watch, and brought news to the tablet family with two new iPads. The highlight goes to the 6th generation iPad Mini, completely redesigned to accompany the experience offered by the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Fairly compact, but with a respectable 8 screen .3 inches, the novelty includes support for the 2nd generation Apple Pencil, gains several new color options and arrives equipped with the new A chipset30 Bionic, even used on the iPhone 12. However, preliminary tests found in the Geekbench 5 database suggest that the Cupertino giant has made some controversial decisions with the device.

iPad Mini brings limited version of the device. A15 Bionic For the first time in the iPhone family, Apple decided to separate the traditional variants of the Pro models more markedly, by employing two different versions of the A14 Bionic: one with 4 core GPU for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 mini, and a 5-core graphics chip for the iPhone Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The change resulted in very pronounced differences between the devices, even though they all show good evolution compared to the iPhone 10. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Everything indicates that the company acted in a similar way with the A15 Bionic used on the iPad Mini — the device comes with the 5-core GPU variant, but in slower speeds, affecting performance. The tests found, which accompany those that revealed the distance between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 14 Pro, indicate that the processor of the tablet clock reaches 2.9 GHz on the CPU, compared to the standard 3.2 GHz for cell phones.

iPad Mini delivers results smaller than cell phones (Image: Playback/Geekbench)

In practice, this places the iPad Mini below the iPhone 14 pattern, when scoring 1.41 points in single -core, almost % less than the cell phone. The device even ends up showing a single core performance similar to that of the iPhone Pro Max, equipped with an A14 Bionic.

The situation is more positive in relation to the GPU, which seems to have lower clock rates, but less performance loss. In the Metal API test, the iPad Mini scores 14. 759 points, advantage of more than % on the iPhone 13 traditional, and just below the iPhone 13 Pro Max, in a difference of about 5%.

The situation is more positive on the GPU, which is closer to the iPhone 14 Pro (Image: Playback/Geekbench)

Therefore, those who want to get maximum performance from A14 Bionic should search by iPhone 12 Pro Max, although it’s important to note that the iPad’s versatility is lost in the process. In addition, the tablet is still showing a huge evolution compared to its predecessor, with gains of up to 41% on the CPU and up to 41% on the GPU.

5G mmWave connectivity is also absent

If the iPad Mini still presents excellent performance despite the reductions suffered by the processor, there is another more curious absence in connectivity — the device does not support the bands used by the 5G mmWave. Known as the “true 5G”, due to the high speeds it provides, the technology is present in the iPhone 10 and already has a good level of adoption in countries like the USA and Japan.

The Apple website proves that, even though there is support for low frequency 5G, the iPad Mini does not work on the mmWave network (Image: Playback/The Verge)

The lack of the resource, discovered by the website Six Colors