The palm tree he passed by was the end! terrible death on camera

Breaking world news… A woman walking in a park in Israel died as a result of a palm tree falling on her. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police.

Entry Date: 23.08.2021 14:23 Update Date: 23.08.2021 14:24

A palm tree fell on a woman walking in a park in the city of Tiberia in western Israel yesterday evening.

The woman, who was under the falling tree for an unknown reason, died at the scene.

Yoel Nagar, official of the emergency aid organization Magen David Adom (MDA) in Israel, said in a statement, “When we arrived at the park, we saw the injured woman lying on the ground trapped under a large tree that fell on her. After the rescue operation, we found that the woman had no signs of life.”

An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police.