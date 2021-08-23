The palm tree he passed by was the end! terrible death on camera

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 23, 2021
3

Breaking world news… A woman walking in a park in Israel died as a result of a palm tree falling on her. An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police.

Entry Date: 23.08.2021 14:23 Update Date: 23.08.2021 14:24

SHARE THIS ALBUM

A palm tree fell on a woman walking in a park in the city of Tiberia in western Israel yesterday evening.

GALLERY CONTINUES

The woman, who was under the falling tree for an unknown reason, died at the scene.

Yoel Nagar, official of the emergency aid organization Magen David Adom (MDA) in Israel, said in a statement, “When we arrived at the park, we saw the injured woman lying on the ground trapped under a large tree that fell on her. After the rescue operation, we found that the woman had no signs of life.”

An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the police.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 23, 2021
3
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Demonstration for the reception of Afghan refugees in France

Demonstration for the reception of Afghan refugees in France

August 22, 2021
Photo of shaili singh wins silver medal in long jump at the world under 20 athletics championships

shaili singh wins silver medal in long jump at the world under 20 athletics championships

August 22, 2021
Photo of Upgrade to Windows 11 via ISO with Build 22000.132

Upgrade to Windows 11 via ISO with Build 22000.132

August 21, 2021
Photo of Nearly 600 Muslims at a mosque in Moscow, Russia, were detained

Nearly 600 Muslims at a mosque in Moscow, Russia, were detained

August 22, 2021
Back to top button