how-to-consult-the-iphone-battery-on-the-apple-watch

Do you know when your iPhone is plugged into a charger away from you, perhaps in another room in your house or another room in your location? Wouldn’t it be great if you could check your device’s current battery level without having to go to it? Well then, if you have an Apple Watch, there is a very practical way to do this.

While Apple still doesn’t release on iOS and watchOS systems — who knows one day? — a native functionality to check your iPhone’s battery level on your Apple Watch, there are simple and effective alternatives to do this, such as using the BatteryPhone app, which can be downloaded for free from the iOS App Store.

When you download and activate it, you just need to add the complication to one of your gauges — or more than one gauge, if you prefer — and that’s it, you’ll be able to check how the charging your iPhone without having to go to it, just checking through the smartwatch on your arm.