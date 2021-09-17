YOUR PC FASTER | SSD up to 2TB is on sale on AliExpress

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

One of the best recommendations you can receive for improvement the performance of an older notebook or computer is swapping the hard drive for a good SSD. This new form of storage is much faster than the old hard drives and brings big improvements for the daily use, increasing the speed of the machine when turning on, running new programs and managing files.

This type of component has become much cheaper in recent years and today it is possible to find very affordable models with 178 GB or 283 GB, ideal for those who don’t need a lot of available space. Another option is to install only the operating system and most important programs on the SSD while the hard drive is available for heavier files.

In both cases, you can find interesting models for import in international shopping stores. Check out these two select SSDs that are well priced on AliExpress and consider upgrading your notebook. Just check if they are compatible with your machine and save on purchase.

SSD KingSpec 128 GB—2 TB