nokia-confirms-tv-announcement-with-jbl-sound-and-windows-11-notebook-coming-soon

Nokia is about to introduce new devices for two product categories in the Indian market. Teasers released by the Flipkart store reveal that a new television and a new laptop of the brand will be announced soon.
As we see in the images below published by the Indian store Flipkart, the company details part of the design of its next Smart TV with thin edges and notebook with hinge centered in bar format, in addition to charging connector, USB-A, USB-C and HDMI port on the left side.
The images above don’t reveal much news, but two other teasers also released by Flipkart reveal the complete design that of both products.
With both wrapped in domes like alluding to awards or works of art, we see smart television with thin edges on the sides and top, a thick bottom edge and chrome support feet. You can read that Nokia will adopt a sound system with JBL technology and Android TV operating system in its latest version.
The model has a very similar design to Smart TV 88 TAUHDN, launched with 4K UHD panel, Onkyo technology sound and Android TV 9 as a platform.
No product release dates or even forecasts have been revealed, but since Microsoft has confirmed the release date of Windows for the 5th of October it is likely that at least the Nokia notebook to be released during the beginning of next month.
