nokia-confirms-tv-announcement-with-jbl-sound-and-windows-11-notebook-coming-soon

The images above don’t reveal much news, but two other teasers also released by Flipkart reveal the complete design that of both products.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

With both wrapped in domes like alluding to awards or works of art, we see smart television with thin edges on the sides and top, a thick bottom edge and chrome support feet. You can read that Nokia will adopt a sound system with JBL technology and Android TV operating system in its latest version.

The model has a very similar design to Smart TV 88 TAUHDN, launched with 4K UHD panel, Onkyo technology sound and Android TV 9 as a platform.