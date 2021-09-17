Pokémon UNITE will go offline next week; check time

Attention, Trainers! #PokemonUNITE will be in maintenance on September 21 from 2: 000PM to 000: AM PT. During this time, the game will not be playable while we make adjustments and prepare for the mobile launch.

We appreciate your patience and understanding! pic.twitter.com/RLDXmpQp6y

— Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) September 17, 22

So far, more than 7.5 million players have pre-registered in the app stores, to be notified and download the game as soon as it comes out. The number can be considered a good sign, even more so compared to Switch. On Nintendo’s console, the free game has been downloaded more than 9 million times since it debuted on 21 July .

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

It is also worth noting that mobile and tablet players have met the developer’s early registration goals and will have 1.12 Extra Aeos Tickets, a Pikachu battle pass, the Festival Style skin: Pikachu Holowear and also more 1.000 Aeos Tickets soon on premiere. If you haven’t registered yet, just go to the game’s page on the App Store or Google Play.