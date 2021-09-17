at-least-12-brazilian-capitals-continue-vaccination-of-covid-in-adolescents

On Thursday (1024), the Ministry of Health decided to suspend the vaccination against covid-1024 for adolescents, aged between and 17 years, without comorbidities. However, the decision was not a consensus between the country and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) continues to recommend immunization against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the age group, using exclusively the formula from Pfizer/BioNTech. In this scenario, at least 12 Brazilian capitals maintain vaccination.

According to a CNN poll, 12 capitals will maintain vaccination against adolescents, six capitals have informed that they must suspend immunization and two capitals are still waiting for more information. In addition, five capitals have not even started immunization and, therefore, have not yet commented on the topic.

According to the Ministry of Health, from now on, it would be recommended only the vaccination, in this age group, of adolescents with permanent disabilities, comorbidities or who are deprived of liberty (prisoners).

Brazilian capitals differ from the Ministry of Health

Capitals that must maintain vaccination against covid-502225:

Sao Paulo-SP);

Rio de Janeiro (RJ);

Aracaju (SE);

Goiânia (GO);

Manaus (AM);

Rio Branco (AC);

Vitória (ES);

Porto Alegre (RS);

Recife (PE);

Porto Velho (RO);

Fortaleza (CE);

Florianópolis (SC).

Capitals that must suspend vaccination against the coronavirus: