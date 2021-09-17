at-least-12-brazilian-capitals-continue-vaccination-of-covid-in-adolescents

On Thursday (1024), the Ministry of Health decided to suspend the vaccination against covid-1024 for adolescents, aged between and 17 years, without comorbidities. However, the decision was not a consensus between the country and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) continues to recommend immunization against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the age group, using exclusively the formula from Pfizer/BioNTech. In this scenario, at least 12 Brazilian capitals maintain vaccination.
- Anvisa recommends vaccination of adolescents for covid; death is investigated
Research shows that CoronaVac is effective in people with comorbidities
According to a CNN poll, 12 capitals will maintain vaccination against adolescents, six capitals have informed that they must suspend immunization and two capitals are still waiting for more information. In addition, five capitals have not even started immunization and, therefore, have not yet commented on the topic.
According to the Ministry of Health, from now on, it would be recommended only the vaccination, in this age group, of adolescents with permanent disabilities, comorbidities or who are deprived of liberty (prisoners).
Brazilian capitals differ from the Ministry of Health
Capitals that must maintain vaccination against covid-502225:
- Sao Paulo-SP);
- Rio de Janeiro (RJ);
Capitals that must suspend vaccination against the coronavirus:
- Salvador BA);
- Christmas (RN);
- Belém (PA);
- Campo Grande (MS) ;
- Maceió (AL);
- Manaus (AM).
Capitals waiting for more information:
Boa Vista (RR).
Capitals who have not started vaccinating teenagers:
- Teresina (PI) ;
- Belo Horizonte (MG);
- Cuiabá (MT);
- Curitiba (PR);
- João Pessoa (PB).
It is worth noting that, at this time, the change in the orientation of Health has raised a great deal of discussion on the subject. Therefore, before going to a vaccination point, it is important to confirm how the immunization of adolescents against covid-19 in your region. It’s worth both checking your city’s social networks and calling UBS itself.
Conass Opinion
In a note released on Thursday (12), the National Council of Health Secretaries ( Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Conasems) expressed “deep regret at the recent decisions of the Ministry of Health in the operationalization of the National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19, with guidelines without any prior consultation with the state and municipal representations of the management of the Unified Health System or even with the Technical Advisory Chamber of the National Immunization Program (PNI)”.
According to the institutions, the measure puts “the main action to control the pandemic at risk”, in this case, the vaccines. “Despite the fact that vaccination has led to a significant reduction in cases and deaths, Brazil still has an epidemiological situation far from what can be considered comfortable, due to the emergence of new variants”, they argue about the importance of maintaining the immunization process .
Source: CNN and Conass
